Car theft suspects arrested after turning up to burglarize victim's home

A pair who stole a woman's car in St. Paul were caught after they showed up at victim's Chisago County house with the apparent intention of burglarizing it, only to be seen by her husband.

That's according to the Chisago County Sheriff's Office, which says the incident started on Thursday morning at a gas station in St. Paul, where a woman had her vehicle stolen by a male and a female.

A short time later, they showed up at her home, with police saying they believe the suspects "utilized information from within the vehicle to obtain the address of the victim and likely had intentions of burglarizing her home."

But the suspects didn't get the chance, because the victim's husband was near the home at the time and saw his wife's vehicle being driven towards their property, calling 911 as a result.

Police found the suspects near the Stacy/Wyoming line, sparking a chase that went onto I-35, and was caught on traffic cameras shared to Twitter by @MN_Crime.

A number of police departments eventually boxed in the fleeing suspects, who reportedly "continued to make evasive moves," before a Chisago County deputy carried out a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle.

Upon stopping, the male suspect jumped out of the vehicle and ran into nearby woodland, where he was found and arrested a short time later by two Wyoming Police Department officers.

The female in the passenger's seat was also arrested.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters