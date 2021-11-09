Carjackings, robberies outside Twin Cities Target, Hy-Vee, and Chik-Fil-A

Authorities in the east metro have issued a warning to residents after a series of carjackings and armed robberies in the area Monday evening.

The Woodbury Department of Public Safety says the incidents happened in a span of 45 minutes at multiple locations.

Between 8:15-9 p.m. Monday, two vehicles were stolen in a carjacking and theft. A blue Jaguar sedan from Target (7200 Valley Creek Plaza) was taken "forcefully" by suspects armed with handguns, while a Honda Accord was taken from the 2030 Eagle Creek Lane while the owner was in a store.

Then, armed suspects robbed a person of their phone and purse at the Chick-Fil-A (6939 Valley Creek Road). Police say there was also an attempted robbery at the Hy-Vee in Oakdale (7180 10th St. North).

Police said "immediately following" the incidents they told metro-area law enforcement to be on the lookout for the vehicles involved.

"Woodbury Public Safety is still gathering evidence and working on developing suspects," police said. "We ask that residents be vigilantly aware of their surroundings and encourage 911 calls whenever suspicious activity is observed."

Here's a map of where the incidents occurred, marked with a red police car:

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.