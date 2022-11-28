Carver man charged after standoff with police in Prior Lake

A Carver man arrested after a lengthy standoff with police in Prior Lake on Friday faces multiple new felony charges.

Prosecutors in Scott County on Monday charged Sean M. Rasmussen, 31, with first-degree burglary, terroristic threats, reckless discharge of a firearm, a firearms violation and giving a false name to a police officer.

According to court documents, Rasmussen — who has been ineligible to possess firearms since a felony domestic assault conviction in 2012 — had two active felony warrants at the time of last week's incident.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to the Kwik Trip on Fish Point Road shortly before 1:30 p.m. Friday on reports of someone rifling through the dumpster.

Officers arrived and approached Rasmussen, who allegedly gave officers a false name and birthdate before taking off on foot. Officers later found Rasmussen lying behind a bush near a business across the road.

Charges allege Rasmussen was "unresponsive" to commands from police and refused to remove his hand from his front sweatshirt pocket.

After being struck by a Taser, Rasmussen pulled his hand out and revealed a black handgun. He then allegedly took off on foot again as officers retreated to their vehicles for cover.

Officers lost sight of Rasmussen for awhile but later noticed a home on Windsor Lane with an open garage door.

As officers approached, they heard a door leading into the home slam shut following by commotion and the sounds of a woman yelling for help.

Running towards the garage, officers could see Rasmussen inside the home.

At the garage, police were met by the two homeowners, who were told to evacuate. Officers could hear Rasmussen yelling from the second floor and "panicked" sounds from the homeowners' 11-year-old son in the basement.

Officers entered the home, evacuated the child and took up defensive positions at the staircase, from which they could see the bedroom into which Rasmussen had retreated, according to charges.

At one point, Rasmussen allegedly thrust his hand out of the bedroom door and waved his black handgun at officers, yelling "see this?" Rasmussen allegedly told officers he was not going to leave the room.

Police left the home after learning there were multiple firearms, including a rifle and ammunition, unsecured in the bedroom.

While waiting for additional law enforcement to arrive, officers reported hearing multiple gunshots inside the house.

"Negotiators managed to speak to [Rasmussen] on the phone and he informed them that 'bullets will fly' and he would kill," charges state.

Rasmussen surrendered and was taken into custody around 10 p.m.

At a court hearing Monday, an examination of Rasmussen's mental condition was ordered and his bail was set at $500,000.

His next court appearance is set for Dec. 21 at 9:30 a.m.