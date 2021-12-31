Caught on video: Group of people struck by hit-and-run driver

Authorities are asking for the public's help to identify a driver involved in a hit-and-run that injured multiple pedestrians in Little Canada.

The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office on Thursday shared video of the incident, which happened at 1:05 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15.

The video shows a white, four-door sedan with tinted windows driving eastbound on Little Canada Road going onto the sidewalk and hitting a group of people near the fire station.

The driver hit "multiple" people, causing serious injuries, the sheriff's office said.

The driver didn't stop, and instead drove back onto Little Canada Road, fleeing eastbound.

The suspect vehicle likely has front-end damage on the front/middle to passenger side bumper, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the case to call 651-266-7323.