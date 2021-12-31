Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Caught on video: Group of people struck by hit-and-run driver in Little Canada
Publish date:

Caught on video: Group of people struck by hit-and-run driver in Little Canada

Officials released video of the incident this week.
Author:

Officials released video of the incident this week.

Authorities are asking for the public's help to identify a driver involved in a hit-and-run that injured multiple pedestrians in Little Canada. 

The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office on Thursday shared video of the incident, which happened at 1:05 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15. 

The video shows a white, four-door sedan with tinted windows driving eastbound on Little Canada Road going onto the sidewalk and hitting a group of people near the fire station.

The driver hit "multiple" people, causing serious injuries, the sheriff's office said. 

The driver didn't stop, and instead drove back onto Little Canada Road, fleeing eastbound. 

The suspect vehicle likely has front-end damage on the front/middle to passenger side bumper, the sheriff's office said. 

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the case to call 651-266-7323.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2021-12-31 at 9.15.38 AM
MN News

Caught on video: Group of people struck by hit-and-run driver

Officials released video of the incident this week.

Franklin Heijnen flickr christmas tree
MN Living

How to dispose of an old Christmas tree in the Twin Cities

Here are the drop-off sites and pick-up options you may be able to consider.

Steve Walsh
MN Sports

Cretin-Derham Hall hires former NFL QB, Heisman finalist as head coach

He's one of the most decorated quarterbacks to ever come from Minnesota.

unsplash cold winter breath dark
MN Weather

Narrow stripe of snow in Minnesota followed by extreme cold

Snow and bitter cold will make roads icy in parts of Minnesota.

restaurant
MN Food & Drink

List of restaurants closing this weekend due to COVID, staffing issues

It comes when restaurants are already struggling to find workers.

Petrashov and Renville
MN News

Couple arrested in connection with crime spree across Twin Cities metro

Police say their arrests followed a multi-agency effort.

Jared Allen
MN Vikings

Jared Allen named a finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame

The Vikings legend is a finalist for the second straight year.

Greg Coleman
MN Vikings

Vikings broadcaster Greg Coleman to retire after 2021 season

Coleman has been the team's sideline reporter for the past 21 seasons.

Marshik minneapolis MN united
MN News

Mpls. woman reported missing, apartment door found ajar

Many items — including her purse, phone and winter gear — were still inside.

Jayme Williams
MN News

Flags at half-staff for deputy who died after battle with COVID

He's being remembered as "a devoted husband and father" and "dedicated public servant."

bryn mawr market GSV 414 Cedar Lake Rd S, Minneapolis, Minnesota - August - crop 2021
MN News

Market robbery, shooting: Teens ages 14, 15 and 16 arrested

MPD says the young cashier at the shop was shot twice and is in serious condition.

Mayo clinic
MN Coronavirus

Mayo Clinic tightens mask guidelines, visitor restrictions

The clinic will ask visitors to wear medical or surgical masks.

Related

940 Margaret St, St Paul, MN 55106, United States - May 2019 (1)
MN News

4-year-old girl struck by hit-and-run driver in St. Paul

The girl was struck by the driver around 5 p.m. Monday.

crime scene tape - police tape
MN News

Suspect in fatal hit-and-run of Blaine dog walker arrested

The woman was airlifted and died at the hospital.

stolen SUV crop
MN News

Parent grabs child out of car during carjacking; 3 teens arrested

The stolen vehicle was used in at least two other robberies on Tuesday.

police lights
MN News

Police seek driver in fatal hit-and-run in Plymouth

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

Mounds view 7 - crime scene
MN News

Man, deputy involved in fatal Mounds View incident are identified

Officials have also identified the deputy involved.

ambulance, crash
MN News

Motorcyclist killed in possibly intentional hit-and-run in Minneapolis

Police believe the incident may have been intentional.

Screen Shot 2021-12-20 at 8.47.20 AM
MN News

Pedestrian in critical condition after hit-and-run in Crystal

The vehicle involved in the hit-and-run has been located, but the driver is at large.

Screen Shot 2020-03-03 at 7.32.33 AM
MN News

Pregnant woman seriously injured after being struck by hit-and-run driver

The 26-year-old is expecting her first child.