Cause of death revealed for doctor who went missing on WI hike

A doctor who went missing after going for a hike in northern Wisconsin died after the ground beneath her collapsed, dropping her on to the banks below.

The body of Kelsey A. Musgrove, MD, was discovered Sunday, April 3 at approximately 11:25 a.m. near the Potato River Falls in northern Wisconsin, according to the Iron County Sheriff's Office. Nobody had heard from her since March 26, when she indicated she'd reached Potato River Falls.

On Wednesday afternoon the sheriff's office provided an update in the case.

Musgrove, 30 years old, was hiking alone and had gone off the trail and observation area at the Potato River Falls, in an apparent attempt to get closer to the river.

"While walking along the edge of the embankment, it appears that the ground beneath her collapsed, bringing her down the bank along with clay and rocks," the sheriff's office wrote.

Her body was found partially buried in a steep clay bank along the edge of the river, according to the release.

The medical examiner determined she died from "traumatic injuries" caused by the fall. She died within minutes, the sheriff's office added.

Musgrove was a cardiothoracic surgery fellow at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Health.

The sheriff's office, in its update, also warned that clay banks are often unstable, and urged people to both stay on marked trails and ensure others know your route if you plan to hike alone.