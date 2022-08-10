Skip to main content
Cause of Hopkins house explosion that killed couple revealed

Cause of Hopkins house explosion that killed couple revealed

Sharon and Herb Vassar were killed in the explosion. Herb built the home back in 1962.

GoFundMe

Sharon and Herb Vassar were killed in the explosion. Herb built the home back in 1962.

An investigation into the Hopkins house explosion that killed an elderly couple in July has been completed.

Hopkins Police, along with the Minnesota State Fire Marshal, said an unattached gas line is to blame for the explosion.

The incident killed Herb, 85, and Sharon Vassar, 83.

According to police, the investigation revealed that the house's water heater was recently replaced, with a gas line not getting reattached following the installation. The home is in the area of 2nd St. N. and 21st Ave. N.

"This allowed gas to leak into the residence and eventually ignite," authorities said.

Investigators aren't sure what caused the explosion, noting that natural gas can be ignited by anything from "light switches, static electricity or pilot lights," among other sources.

The explosion and fire has been ruled an accident.

The Star Tribune reports that Herb had done the installation himself. A city permit is required to do so, and the police department is still looking into whether he had one.

The couple was married for 64 years, according to a GoFundMe set up by one of their five children. Herb built the home in 1962.

As of Wednesday morning, the fundraiser has raised just over $8,500 of its $20,000 goal to pay for funeral costs.

Hopkins Fire Chief Dale Specken said that residents as far as 15 blocks away heard the explosion. 

Next Up

minneapolis police
MN News

Woman fighting for her life after shooting in Minneapolis

The woman was shot only about a half-hour after a 14-year-old suffered critical injuries in an apparent accidental discharge.

prior lake high school
MN News

Two students face discipline over racist messages at Prior Lake High School

Families and students were largely uncooperative with the investigation.

Sharon and Herb Vasser
MN News

Cause of Hopkins house explosion that killed couple revealed

Sharon and Herb Vassar were killed in the explosion. Herb built the home back in 1962.

Arrows on target
MN News

Charges: Minnesota camp counselor fired arrows at kids, injuring boy

An 8-year-old boy was shot in the arm with an arrow.

North Shore Mayor Chris Swanson.
MN News

Two Harbors votes overwhelmingly to recall Mayor Chris Swanson

The mayor had been scrutinized for several things leading up to the vote Tuesday.

Screen Shot 2022-08-10 at 8.43.50 AM
MN News

Suspected gunman at large after homicide near Albert Lea

The 32-year-old suspect was last seen in a 2004 white Ford F-150 with Minnesota license number EUZ-057.

Ettinger and Finstad
MN News

Brad Finstad (R) edges out Jeff Ettinger (D) in CD-1 special election

Finstad will serve out the remaining months of the late Jim Hagedorn's term, before facing Ettinger again in November.

Gov. Tim Walz and Scott Jensen.
MN News

Minnesota primary 2022: Results from MN's statewide, congressional races

Minnesotans have voted and set the stage for the November elections.

Screen Shot 2022-08-09 at 10.08.19 PM
MN News

Former public defender on top in Hennepin County Attorney primary race

A wide field of candidates has narrowed.

Omar Samuels
MN News

Rep. Ilhan Omar defeats Don Samuels in contentious primary

Unofficial results for one of Minnesota's most-watched primary races are in.

Ambulance Hennepin Healthcare
MN News

Boy, 14, critical after accidental shooting at Minneapolis apartment

Police say the shooting happened during a gathering at an apartment.

Screen Shot 2022-08-09 at 3.25.49 PM
MN News

Charges: Man caused Burnsville building fire because girlfriend was late

The alleged arson fire displaced around 50 residents.

Related

image
MN News

Rescuers on scene of home explosion in Hopkins

Further information is expected later today.

Screen Shot 2022-07-27 at 3.57.22 PM
MN News

Bodies of husband, wife recovered after house explosion in Hopkins

The victims are a husband and wife, according to authorities.

police lights
MN News

Arrest made after person shot at Hopkins apartment building

Police say this was an isolated incident and that the victim and suspect knew each other.

Screen Shot 2022-02-28 at 10.35.03 AM
MN News

Cause of deadly Le Sueur County home explosion revealed

Kailey Lynn Mach, a 20-year-old Augsburg College student, died in the explosion.

hopkins high school
MN News

‘Terrible prank’ during tornado drill causes scare at Hopkins High School

The school principal said the incident brought armed police to the school and "understandably caused some scholars anxiety."

flag thefts hopkins
MN News

Someone is stealing American flags in Hopkins

Police are looking for information about a vehicle in connection to the recent thefts.

Screen Shot 2019-10-23 at 7.40.30 AM
MN News

Explosion levels house but man crawls out mostly unharmed

The explosion happened Tuesday morning.

brentwood park
MN News

Hopkins townhouse, 2 vehicles hit with gunfire

No one was injured.