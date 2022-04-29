Cause of deadly Le Sueur County home explosion revealed

Skip to main content
Cause revealed of Le Sueur County home explosion that killed Augsburg student

Kailey Lynn Mach, a 20-year-old Augsburg College student, died in the explosion.

Kailey Mach, Facebook

A deadly home explosion in south-central Minnesota that killed a 20-year-old woman in February was caused by a gas leak, investigators announced Friday. 

Kailey Lynn Mach, who was housesitting for the homeowners in Montgomery Township, died in the explosion around 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 26

In a statement Friday, the Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office said a leak in the gas line just outside the residence had caused gas to leak into the dirt and build-up in the home's foundation. 

Gas levels ultimately built-up enough to ignite, causing the explosion and fire. 

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal's Office and various private investigators conducted the investigation, according to the Sheriff's Office. 

Mach was studying to be a teacher at Augsburg University and pursuing degrees in education, special education and psychology at the time of her death, according to her obituary. She graduated from Tri-City United High School in 2019. 

Originally from New Prague, Mach was active in celebrating her Czech heritage through dance and pageants. She'd been planning to compete in the Miss Czech Slovak MN Pageant this spring. 

"Kailey was loved and respected as a true friend and will be missed by all," her obituary reads.

