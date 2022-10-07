Cedric Alexander walks back comments made on Twitter; Frey reacts

Skip to main content
Alexander also blocked multiple accounts, some being media and journalists.

Minneapolis' community safety commissioner has walked back comments made towards multiple Twitter users Thursday night, saying he "regretted" his tone.

Cedric Alexander provided a statement on Friday:

"The way I engaged with constituents last night on Twitter did not meet the standards I hold for myself and the Office of Community Safety team. I care deeply about the success of our community safety work in Minneapolis, and I know building trust happens one interaction at a time. I regret the tone of my responses, and I'm committed to respectful, constructive engagement with the communities we serve."

Alexander was appointed by Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey in August to become the first leader of the city's new community safety department. Frey said on Friday he spoke with Alexander about his comments.

"I spoke with the Commissioner last night. I appreciate his prompt response today to the community and members of the media," he stated.

Alexander engaged with several users via his personal Twitter account @Calex_Law and blocked at least one person following an exchange.

One Twitter user Alexander blocked was Amity Foster, a data manager for the racial and economic justice organization (ISAIAH) in Minneapolis. She asked him about the number of police cars parked on sidewalks in the downtown area. 

Her tweet was an indirect reference to the city's new crime plan announced last month — Operation Endeavor — which was presented without any detailed substance to it and focused more so on downtown over other serious crime hotspots in the city.

Alexander responded, calling her "two-faced."

He has also previously blocked community news service, Wedge Live, with others stating they were also banned by Alexander.

You can read more about Alexander's comments on Twitter right here.

