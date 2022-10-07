Celebrated barefoot water skier died in accident on Brooklyn Center lake

A world-record holding barefoot water skier died last month in an accident on a lake near his home in the Twin Cities.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner said Paul S. Oman, 69, of Brooklyn Center, died Sept. 12 at a local hospital following the accident on Twin Lakes. Oman's cause of death is listed as "injuries sustained while barefoot water skiing."

According to his obituary, Oman died "doing what he loved most" — he began barefoot waterskiing in 1991 and collected 186 first place medals. At the time of his death, he held the world record for barefoot water jumping (7.8m) in the Men's 7 division.

"Paul shared his talents of barefooting with the Twin Cities River Rats Waterski Show Team for more than 25 years," his obituary states.

"He was training for the 2022 Masters World Barefoot Championship tournament in Texas just prior to his death."

Oman was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and spent his professional career as an engineer developing medical devices.