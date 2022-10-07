Skip to main content
Celebrated barefoot water skier died in accident on Brooklyn Center lake

Celebrated barefoot water skier died in accident on Brooklyn Center lake

Paul Oman died in a barefoot water skiing accident on Sept. 12.

Paul Oman, Facebook

Paul Oman died in a barefoot water skiing accident on Sept. 12.

A world-record holding barefoot water skier died last month in an accident on a lake near his home in the Twin Cities. 

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner said Paul S. Oman, 69, of Brooklyn Center, died Sept. 12 at a local hospital following the accident on Twin Lakes. Oman's cause of death is listed as "injuries sustained while barefoot water skiing." 

According to his obituary, Oman died "doing what he loved most" — he began barefoot waterskiing in 1991 and collected 186 first place medals. At the time of his death, he held the world record for barefoot water jumping (7.8m) in the Men's 7 division. 

"Paul shared his talents of barefooting with the Twin Cities River Rats Waterski Show Team for more than 25 years," his obituary states.

"He was training for the 2022 Masters World Barefoot Championship tournament in Texas just prior to his death." 

Oman was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and spent his professional career as an engineer developing medical devices. 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-10-07 at 11.13.49 AM
MN News

Celebrated barefoot water skier died in accident on Brooklyn Center lake

Paul Oman died in a barefoot water skiing accident on Sept. 12.

Screen Shot 2022-10-07 at 10.49.51 AM
MN News

Sisters now living in MN win $80K over treatment at Texas border facility

Kerlin Sanchez Villalobos and her sister were awarded a settlement of $80,000.

Minneapolis Fire Department
MN News

Series of garage fires cause damage in south Minneapolis

Two of the fires occurred on the 4500 block of Snelling Avenue.

Cedric Alexander
MN News

Minneapolis’ public safety chief spends evening mocking, blocking on Twitter

The community safety commissioner responded to one user's question about downtown policing by calling them two-faced.

Screen Shot 2022-10-06 at 4.04.40 PM
MN Food & Drink

Ramen bar announced for upcoming Eat Street Crossing food hall

The restaurant roster is filling up at Eat Street Crossing.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Man dies after being shot during argument in Minneapolis

It's the 70th homicide in Minneapolis this year.

NearNorthEncampment
MN News

Minneapolis police, city employees clear out Near North encampment

This comes as colder weather moves through the state.

Screen Shot 2022-10-06 at 4.32.46 PM
MN Shopping

New T.J. Maxx to open in the Twin Cities this month

Opening day will kick off with extended hours.

image
MN Food & Drink

Sports bar reduces hours, owners cite "pandemic of work ethic"

The owners shared the news on Facebook this week.

Screen Shot 2022-10-06 at 3.04.24 PM
MN News

Former Hennepin County commissioner arrested for DWI

The 61-year-old was being held in Hennepin County Jail as of Thursday morning.

Evie Carshare
MN Travel

Electric carshare network showing growth in Twin Cities

Over 25,000 trips have been logged in a six-month span.

Screen Shot 2022-10-06 at 1.11.01 PM
MN Lifestyle

Popular Apple Valley ice arena could be replaced

A concept plan to transform the ice arena is being considered.

Related

MN News

Hastings boy, 12, dies after skiing accident

The 12-year-old was involved a weekend skiing accident.

Jack Kocur
MN News

Brooklyn Park teen killed in fireworks accident identified

Jack Kocur, 18, was noted as a high school baseball player and a former student at St. Alphonsus Catholic School.

Golf cart
MN News

82-year-old Independence man dies in golf cart accident

Few details are known about the incident.

ambulance
MN News

Woman hit by driver in Coon Rapids dies a week later from injuries

Michelle Marie Quackenboss-Kelley, who was hit by a vehicle on March 1, died of her injuries Tuesday.

police lights
MN News

Charges: Man shot woman dead inside her Brooklyn Center home

A couple inside the home fled out window when the shots rang out.

Screen Shot 2020-08-14 at 6.45.53 PM
MN News

Man killed in shooting outside Brooklyn Park market identified

Alameen Allah Shabazz was killed on June 22 outside Nice Family African Market.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in Brooklyn Center shooting

Officers responded to the shooting Thursday afternoon.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Man, 19, assaulted and robbed in downtown Minneapolis dies of injuries

Jaeger Layn David was in the hospital for weeks following the incident last month.