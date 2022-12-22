CenterPoint to Minnesotans: Lower your thermostats or face big bills

With a deep freeze hitting Minnesota and other Midwestern states, CenterPoint Energy is urging people to lower their thermostats to limit impact on their energy bills due to a spike in demand for gas.

The company said Thursday afteroon that blistering cold weather around the country is resulting in a short-term spike in gas market prices.

Customers are asked, at least through Christmas Day, to lower their thermostats to 65 degrees during the day when at home and lower it to 60 degrees when sleeping or away from home.

The energy company said it reserves and stores a substantial portion of its natural gas supply in anticipation of its winter season, however, additional purchases have to be made to meet the demand during cold weather.

CenterPoint Energy, which in its most recent results reported $1.9 billion in revenue and $189 million in profits, says that the price it pays in the market is the same price charged to customers, with no markup or profit to the utility.

Customers who may find themselves having issues paying heating bills should contact CenterPoint Energy to set up a payment plan and find out if they are eligible for energy assistance that can assist with paying bills.

The National Weather Service said some spots in the state could face "dangerously cold wind chills of -30 to -40 degrees." Frigid temperatures and gusty winds will bring in an Arctic front across most of the country.

Other energy-saving tips provided by CenterPoint Energy: