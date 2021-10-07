Central MN man dies in accident involving broken lawnmower

The man had been working on the lawnmower when it moved and ran over him.

A central Minnesota man was working on a broken lawnmower when it moved, running over and killing him.

The Wadena County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called around 7:23 a.m. Wednesday in Bullard Township. When they arrived, family members of the victim, 84-year-old Russell Schimpp, were already on the scene, as was an ambulance.

Schimpp, according to the sheriff's office, was found dead outside his home, in a mowed area of a field. The sheriff's office said it appears he had been doing work on a disabled lawn mower when it backed up and pinned him to the ground.

Authorities don't know how long Schimpp, of Staples, had been outside under the equipment before being discovered. The sheriff's office said foul play isn't suspected.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.