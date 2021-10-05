The 82-year-old was on a construction site at the time, police said.

A central Minnesota man died after an accident involving a backhoe Monday afternoon.

Ralph Huar become "trapped under a backhoe" around 5:45 p.m., the Little Falls Police Department said, at a construction site on 6th Avenue NE and 11th Street NE.

When police arrived, they found the 82-year-old Little Falls man had died.

His body was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.

The police department did not provide any additional information about what might have led up to the man's death.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.