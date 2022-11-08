Champlin man charged in Salvation Army arson, vandalism

A Champlin man faces multiple criminal charges after he allegedly broke into the Brooklyn Park Salvation Army and started a fire, causing hugely expensive damages ahead of a winter coat drive this month.

Jack Douglas Heinrich, 33, was allegedly captured on security cameras shattering numerous windows and setting donated winter coats ablaze. Marijuana and a glass pipe were also found in his possession, according to the charges.

It's estimated that the damage allegedly caused by Heinrich totals to "hundreds of thousands of dollars."

Heinrich also has prior felony warrants for fourth-degree drug possession and fourth-degree assault on a police officer.

Officers in Brooklyn Park went to the Salvation Army location at 10011 Noble Pkwy on Nov. 3 at about 10:42 p.m. on a report of a burglary and saw smoke billowing from one part of the building, according to the criminal complaint.

There, police identified Heinrich as the suspect, noting in the complaint that they've made previous contact with him "multiple times."

Charges state multiple windows were broken on the front side of the building. In addition to the damage outside and inside the building, two Salvation Army vehicles were also damaged.

Surveillance footage captured Heinrich allegedly throwing a flower pot through one of the windows prior to him entering.

“This has been devastating to our staff here,” said Capt. Josh Polanco, who leads the Brooklyn Park service center. “Our food shelf here is fairly new, and membership at our church has been growing. But we will make the necessary repairs, because the families in the community rely on us for assistance.”

Heinrich is charged with second-degree arson, second-degree burglary and first-degree damage to property. He made his first court appearance on Tuesday in Hennepin County. If convicted on all three charges, he faces a maximum of 25 years in prison, and/or up to a $50,000 fine.