Skip to main content
Champlin man charged in Salvation Army arson, vandalism

Champlin man charged in Salvation Army arson, vandalism

The suspect also had felony warrants for other charges.

Hennepin County Jail

The suspect also had felony warrants for other charges.

A Champlin man faces multiple criminal charges after he allegedly broke into the Brooklyn Park Salvation Army and started a fire, causing hugely expensive damages ahead of a winter coat drive this month. 

Jack Douglas Heinrich, 33, was allegedly captured on security cameras shattering numerous windows and setting donated winter coats ablaze. Marijuana and a glass pipe were also found in his possession, according to the charges.

It's estimated that the damage allegedly caused by Heinrich totals to "hundreds of thousands of dollars."

Heinrich also has prior felony warrants for fourth-degree drug possession and fourth-degree assault on a police officer.

Officers in Brooklyn Park went to the Salvation Army location at 10011 Noble Pkwy on Nov. 3 at about 10:42 p.m. on a report of a burglary and saw smoke billowing from one part of the building, according to the criminal complaint. 

There, police identified Heinrich as the suspect, noting in the complaint that they've made previous contact with him "multiple times."

Charges state multiple windows were broken on the front side of the building. In addition to the damage outside and inside the building, two Salvation Army vehicles were also damaged.

Surveillance footage captured Heinrich allegedly throwing a flower pot through one of the windows prior to him entering. 

“This has been devastating to our staff here,” said Capt. Josh Polanco, who leads the Brooklyn Park service center. “Our food shelf here is fairly new, and membership at our church has been growing. But we will make the necessary repairs, because the families in the community rely on us for assistance.”

Heinrich is charged with second-degree arson, second-degree burglary and first-degree damage to property. He made his first court appearance on Tuesday in Hennepin County. If convicted on all three charges, he faces a maximum of 25 years in prison, and/or up to a $50,000 fine.

Next Up

JackHeinrich
MN News

Champlin man charged in Salvation Army arson, vandalism

The suspect also had felony warrants for other charges.

Pixabay - water surface
MN News

Cold Spring man drowns attempting to recover boat lift cover in Sauk River

Police said the man was underwater for 15-20 minutes.

Thumbnail Version BMTN Election Night Coverage
MN News

LIVE UPDATES: Minnesota election results 2022

The latest as the results roll in.

ambulance
MN News

Woman killed in head-on crash with semi in northern Minnesota

The crash involved a car and a semi-tractor trailer.

u.s. attorney's office
MN News

Man sentenced to over 6 years for sexual assault of 'helpless' victim

Mainza Malambo was convicted for two counts of criminal sexual conduct.

IE2018_LPHERO_GROUP_LAPTOP
Sponsored Story

FREE Internet: The Best Ways to Use the Federal Affordable Connectivity Program Benefit

The ACP program is making high-speed internet free to qualified individuals in Minnesota

Powerball Minnesota lottery
MN News

The delay in Monday's Powerball drawing was Minnesota's fault

A winning jackpot ticket was discovered in California.

Screen Shot 2020-08-14 at 6.45.53 PM
MN News

Police: 5 arrested after woman shot dead in Brooklyn Park home invasion

The suspects range in age from 16 to 24.

image
MN Property

Gallery: Scandinavian design, minimalist living inspire $1.25M Stillwater home

The natural-light filled home is inspired by Scandinavian architecture.

RushCityMural
MN News

Rush City council votes to rescind violation, allow diversity mural to stay

Public input was a main factor in the decision.

Bryce Borca
MN News

Eagan police still looking for missing 23-year-old Bryce Borca

Borca was last heard from as he Facetimed friends while walking alone in the early morning of Oct. 30.

Screen Shot 2022-11-08 at 9.09.18 AM
MN Weird

Gross discovery in pizza bought from a Twin Cities Domino's

A Twin Cities resident said she's been unable to get any meaningful information from Domino's about her unpleasant experience.

Related

ArsonDamageSalvationArmyBrooklynPark
MN News

Damage at Brooklyn Park Salvation Army after man set winter coats alight

The man also broke several windows and damaged food shelves.

MN News

Suspects in Salvation Army Red Kettle theft arrested

The duo stole a red kettle from Cub Foods in Blaine.

Tony Boos
MN News

Charges: Burnsville man set Super 8 Hotel room on fire

Sprinkler heads and smoke detectors were found to be covered when fire crews arrived.

cub donuts 1
Minnesota Life

Nominate a 'local hero' to get a dozen Cub donuts from Salvation Army

The organization is looking for 1,000 volunteers to help with the effort in the metro.

Screen Shot 2020-05-14 at 9.01.35 AM
MN News

Salvation Army closes Maplewood adult daycare program

The program cited financial hardships and uncertainties caused by COVID-19.

MN News

Anonymous donors announce matching donation to Salvation Army

Screen Shot 2020-10-21 at 7.12.53 AM
MN Coronavirus

Almost a third of attendees at Salvation Army conference get COVID-19

The conference was held in Finlayson.

MN News

Salvation Army provides warmth in dangerously cold temps