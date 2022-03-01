Skip to main content
Champlin man suspected of assault in Spicer is arrested at MSP Airport

He fired a gun during the assault, authorities said.

He fired a gun during the assault, authorities said.

A 31-year-old man suspected of assaulting a woman in Spicer on Feb. 27 was arrested on Monday at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. 

Deputies with the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an assault with a firearm on the 100 block of Lake Avenue North in Spicer at about 4 a.m. on Sunday, Sgt. Eric Tollefson said in a news release.

The 31-year-old victim told authorities a man assaulted her, during which he shot a gun. 

Deputies identified the suspect as a 31-year-old Champlin man, and he was arrested at the airport at about 9:30 p.m. on Monday. 

The suspect was booked into Kandiyohi County Jail early Tuesday, where he's being held on probable cause charges that include criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping and reckless discharge of a firearm, jail records show

He has not been formally charged. 

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Willmar Police Department, Champlin Police Department, Golden Valley Police Department and MSP Airport police.

No other details have been provided. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on law enforcement's latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

