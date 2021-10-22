Police remind people to lock car doors after prowlers spotted on camera

October 22, 2021
Champlin PD reminds people to lock car doors after prowlers spotted on Ring camera

Champlin Police Department, Facebook

These thieves checked the car doors, which were all locked, and were gone within a minute.
The Champlin Police Department is sharing a message police departments across the Twin Cities metro have been uttering for months: lock your car doors. 

Police said Thursday there is an "increasing amount of car prowler activity" in Champlin. In a post on Facebook, the department shared a still shot from Ring video of multiple suspects getting out of a vehicle and checking parked cars for open doors and visible valuables. 

"These guys are gone in less than a minute after realizing that all the vehicle doors they tried were locked," the police department said. 

Police say nearly all theft from vehicle crimes are crimes of opportunity — there are "very few smash and grab cases" — which speaks to the volume of unlocked cars in the city overnight. 

"A sure-fire way to protect yourself from car prowlers is to lock your vehicles at night. Also, please consider bringing any garage door openers inside at the end of the day. An easy way into your house is for someone to open your unlocked car, and then use the garage opener to get access into your home," the police department said. 

