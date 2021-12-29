Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
'Chaotic scene' found by police after man fatally shot in St. Paul
Publish date:

'Chaotic scene' found by police after man fatally shot in St. Paul

Police say they arrived to a 'chaotic scene.'
Author:

SPPD

Police say they arrived to a 'chaotic scene.'

The St. Paul Police Department is investigating the city's 37th homicide of 2021 following a fatal shooting late Tuesday night.

The police department says it was called to the 500 block of Blair Avenue in the Frogtown neighborhood at around 10:15 p.m. Officers were informed that shots had been fired, with one person being struck.

Officers arrived to a “chaotic scene,” where they located a man described to be in his 30s suffering a gunshot wound.

The victim was given aid by the officers before medics arrived. He was then transported to Regions Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made in connection to the incident. Police are currently looking for witnesses and working to determine a suspect.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner will release the victim’s cause of death after an autopsy.

The department is asking anyone with information to call 651-266-5650.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2021-12-29 at 10.30.53 AM
MN News

'Chaotic scene' found by police after man fatally shot in St. Paul

Police say they arrived to a 'chaotic scene.'

Screen Shot 2021-12-29 at 8.10.07 AM
MN Gophers

Gophers cap season with dominant win over West Virginia in bowl game

Minnesota's massive lineman gave the Gophers an early lead on Tuesday night.

stolen SUV crop
MN News

Parent grabs child out of car during carjacking; 3 teens arrested

The stolen vehicle was used in at least two other robberies on Tuesday.

Anthony Edwards
MN Timberwolves

Ant gets closer to return but Wolves fall to Knicks

The Wolves star was one of three players that cleared the NBA's Health and Safety protocols on Tuesday.

270282513_4753457464747261_5124499221496002922_n
MN News

2 Minnesota snowmobilers killed by avalanche in Montana

The men were among a party of 8 when the "large avalanche" struck.

Justin Jefferson
MN Vikings

Don't compare Justin Jefferson to Stefon Diggs, but Jefferson's frustrations matter

Two seasons into his record-setting career, Justin Jefferson is yet to see his team above .500

Kyle Sloter
MN Vikings

Vikings bring back preseason god Kyle Sloter

The Vikings have brought back a fan favorite.

Kokou Christopher Fiafonou
MN News

BCA identifies victim, officer in fatal police shooting in Austin

The officer has been with the police department for two years.

sun country
MN Travel

Sun Country canceling 7 flights from MSP after Monday's outage

The airline says it believes this will solve the problem.

FLickr - crime scene tape do not crozz
MN News

Charges: Man shot his father and sister in the head in Robbinsdale

He went to his brother's house on Sunday and said he'd killed their father and sister, charges said.

coronavirus, covid-19, drive-thru testing
MN News

COVID-19: The CDC's new guidance on how long to quarantine and isolate

The Minnesota Department of Health says it will update its COVID guidance.

ambulance
MN News

Head-on crash kills 1, injures 4 in western Wisconsin

Road conditions were poor at the time of the crash.

Related

FEtiw7MXEAAr_Ig
MN News

Man killed in shooting outside apartment building in St. Paul

Screen Shot 2019-02-22 at 7.31.21 AM
MN News

Hunt for gunman after man is shot dead in St. Paul

Police found the victim sitting inside a van.

St. Paul police
MN News

Man dies after being shot in the chest in St. Paul

The shooting happened on the 900 block of Rice Street.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Woman in critical condition after being shot in the head in St. Paul

Officers responded to the incident at around 2:45 a.m. Saturday.

West St Paul, Minnesota - June 2019
MN News

Nine police agencies called in for crowd control after 2 shot in West St. Paul

Police say a large group "attempted to take control" of part of the crime scene.

st paul police cook ave homicide - twitter - nov. 10 2021
MN News

St. Paul police arrive to 'disturbing scene,' find woman dead in home

An adult male was arrested in connection with her death.

St. Paul police
MN News

Man fatally shot in St. Paul, no arrests yet

It's the 18th homicide in St. Paul this year.

Screen Shot 2019-08-19 at 8.08.05 PM
MN News

Man dies after being found shot in St. Paul parking lot

It's the city's 30th homicide this year.