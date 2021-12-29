'Chaotic scene' found by police after man fatally shot in St. Paul

The St. Paul Police Department is investigating the city's 37th homicide of 2021 following a fatal shooting late Tuesday night.

The police department says it was called to the 500 block of Blair Avenue in the Frogtown neighborhood at around 10:15 p.m. Officers were informed that shots had been fired, with one person being struck.

Officers arrived to a “chaotic scene,” where they located a man described to be in his 30s suffering a gunshot wound.

The victim was given aid by the officers before medics arrived. He was then transported to Regions Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made in connection to the incident. Police are currently looking for witnesses and working to determine a suspect.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner will release the victim’s cause of death after an autopsy.

The department is asking anyone with information to call 651-266-5650.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.