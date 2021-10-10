October 10, 2021
Shootout at downtown St. Paul bar leaves one dead, 14 injured

St. Paul PD

Updated:
Original:

Shootout at downtown St. Paul bar leaves one dead, 14 injured

Police say the woman who died was 20 years old.
Author:

Correction: An earlier version of this story stated that the woman killed in the shooting is aged 20. This was incorrect, police state she is a woman "in her 20s."

A shooting at a downtown St. Paul bar left one woman dead and 14 more injured in what police described as a "hellish" incident early Sunday morning.

Investigators believe there were multiple shooters that opened fire at the Seventh Street Truck Park, on West Seventh Street, at around 12:15 a.m., with St. Paul PD saying there were multiple 911 calls from those inside who "frantically begged for help."

Officers arrived to find a "chaotic scene" and 15 people injured with gunshot wounds. One of these, a woman in her 20s, died from her injuries.

The other 14 people were taken to local hospitals and are expected to survive.

At this time, there's no official information on how many shooters there were and what the motive was. More information is expected to be released in the coming days.

The police department says that officers were helped by Good Samaritans in providing first aid to victims, as the scene was secured enough so that fire medics could enter.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

The Seventh Street Truck Park is an indoor food truck hall and bar that opened its doors next to the New Bohemia bier hall in August 2017, and is a short distance from the Xcel Energy Center.

Police Chief Todd Axtell says that those who were at the bar "found themselves caught in a hellish situation."

“My heart breaks for the woman who was killed, her loved ones and everyone else who was in that bar this morning,” he added. "I want them to know that we have the best investigators in the country, and we won’t stop until we find the people responsible for this madness. We will do our part to hold them accountable.”

The identity of the woman who died has not yet been released. It's the 32nd homicide of 2021 in St. Paul.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2021-10-10 at 7.07.37 AM
MN News

Three men arrested over mass shooting in St. Paul

The men were among the 14 injured.

Dalvin Cook
MN Vikings

Dalvin Cook won't play against the Lions

The Vikings have made their star running back inactive for Sunday's game.

Seventh Street Truck Park shooting, St. Paul
MN News

'Devastated': St. Paul leaders react to deadly shootout at downtown bar

One person died and 14 others were injured in the attack.

1024px-Shop_window_Pelikaanstraat_jewelry_store
MN News

Three men sentenced for violent robbery of Minneapolis jewelry store in 2019

Demilo Demontez Martin, Dierre Jameson Martin and Corey Roscell Chester robbed Joyeria Ecuador in May 2019.

duluth police department
MN News

Woman found crashed in ditch arrested for her 10th DWI

Police say she was three times over the limit.

Taylor Rogers
MN Twins

Watch: Taylor Rogers visits brother in bullpen during playoff game

The Twins reliever was in search of Bud Light.

Screen Shot 2021-10-10 at 8.27.35 AM
MN News

Hopkins collectibles shop hit by burglary again, high-value goods stolen

It's the second major burglary to happen there in the last few years.

Screen Shot 2021-10-10 at 7.07.37 AM
MN News

Shootout at downtown St. Paul bar leaves one dead, 14 injured

Police say the woman who died was 20 years old.

Adam Thielen
MN Vikings

Coller: Oh good, it's Detroit

Matthew Coller's work can be found daily at Purple Insider.

Flickr - child teenager school mask covid - Jill Carlson
MN News

Minnesota school district sued by parents who oppose mask mandate

The school district has asked for the lawsuit to be dismissed.

Ben Simmons
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves still reportedly 'bullish' on Ben Simmons

Portland and Indiana have made offers for the Sixers star.

Danielle Hunter
MN Vikings

Vikings-Lions: 5 things you can count on happening

Can the Vikings get a win over the depleted Lions?

Related

Seventh Street Truck Park shooting, St. Paul
MN News

'Devastated': St. Paul leaders react to deadly shootout at downtown bar

One person died and 14 others were injured in the attack.

Screen Shot 2019-10-28 at 7.15.04 AM
MN News

Another St. Paul killing as driver shot dead in Summit-University

It's the 26th homicide in the city this year.

Screen Shot 2020-07-01 at 7.16.53 AM
MN News

Woman shot dead in disturbance at bar in St. Paul

She was pronounced dead after being taken to Regions Hospital.

MN News

One dead in Tuesday night shooting in St. Paul

It's the city's fourth homicide of the year.

MN News

One dead, one injured in shooting on St. Paul's East Side

Multiple shots were heard on Sunday evening.

Screen Shot 2021-02-24 at 6.09.40 AM
MN News

Man killed, woman injured in St. Paul bar shooting

The pair were found just after 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Screen Shot 2021-01-07 at 6.47.36 AM
MN News

One killed in stolen vehicle crash in St. Paul

The driver of the stolen vehicle broadsided another vehicle, police say.

Screen Shot 2019-08-19 at 8.08.05 PM
MN News

Woman shot dead, another injured on St. Paul's West Side

It's the 26th homicide this year in St. Paul.