Shootout at downtown St. Paul bar leaves one dead, 14 injured

Correction: An earlier version of this story stated that the woman killed in the shooting is aged 20. This was incorrect, police state she is a woman "in her 20s."

A shooting at a downtown St. Paul bar left one woman dead and 14 more injured in what police described as a "hellish" incident early Sunday morning.

Investigators believe there were multiple shooters that opened fire at the Seventh Street Truck Park, on West Seventh Street, at around 12:15 a.m., with St. Paul PD saying there were multiple 911 calls from those inside who "frantically begged for help."

Officers arrived to find a "chaotic scene" and 15 people injured with gunshot wounds. One of these, a woman in her 20s, died from her injuries.

The other 14 people were taken to local hospitals and are expected to survive.

At this time, there's no official information on how many shooters there were and what the motive was. More information is expected to be released in the coming days.

The police department says that officers were helped by Good Samaritans in providing first aid to victims, as the scene was secured enough so that fire medics could enter.

The Seventh Street Truck Park is an indoor food truck hall and bar that opened its doors next to the New Bohemia bier hall in August 2017, and is a short distance from the Xcel Energy Center.

Police Chief Todd Axtell says that those who were at the bar "found themselves caught in a hellish situation."

“My heart breaks for the woman who was killed, her loved ones and everyone else who was in that bar this morning,” he added. "I want them to know that we have the best investigators in the country, and we won’t stop until we find the people responsible for this madness. We will do our part to hold them accountable.”

The identity of the woman who died has not yet been released. It's the 32nd homicide of 2021 in St. Paul.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.