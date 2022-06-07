Skip to main content
Chaotic scenes, vandalism at seniors' final day celebration at Southwest High in Minneapolis

Chaotic scenes, vandalism at seniors' final day celebration at Southwest High in Minneapolis

District officials have confirmed they are working to identify those responsible.

Google Streetview

District officials have confirmed they are working to identify those responsible.

There were chaotic scenes at Southwest High School in Minneapolis as students damaged restrooms and threw trash around the school to mark seniors' final day.

The scenes unfolded last Thursday at the school in the Fulton neighborhood, with Minneapolis Public Schools saying it happened during the final celebration for seniors, but involved "students of all grade levels."

MPS told Bring Me The News the incident "resulted in vandalism, damage to restrooms and thrown object," with work now underway to identify the students involved, who will be subject to discipline.

While the extent of the damage has not been detailed by MPS, there were posts on the local Nextdoor page from parents who were told sinks were broken off the wall, causing water to gush into the building, and "trash cans ... hurled through the air."

Following the incidents, Principal Valerie Littles-Butler sent an email to students and parents announcing there would be unexcused absences for all who took part.

On Friday, there was an "all-day purple freeze" in place, which meant all hallways were cleared and students were not issued any passes, while the school has also put in place an updated safety plan for the rest of the year.

While seniors' final day was Thursday, the rest of the school year will continue in Minneapolis till June 24, owing to the three-week delay resulting from the educator strike earlier in the year.

It's not the only example of senior pranks escalating in Minnesota in recent weeks. Last week, Bring Me The News reported that seniors at Prior Lake High School released two pigeons inside school premises, and also threw water and flour at students.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-06-07 at 8.23.28 AM
MN News

Chaotic scenes, vandalism at seniors' final day celebration at Southwest High

District officials have confirmed they are working to identify those responsible.

Target Store
MN Shopping

Target to slash prices, cancel orders as it shifts unwanted inventory

Retailers have been taken by surprise by the sudden shift away from pandemic spending.

WCCO
MN Music and Radio

Massive changes at WCCO Radio as Jason DeRusha joins lineup

Jason DeRusha will become a full-time host at the AM 830 WCCO.

Screen Shot 2022-06-06 at 10.27.22 PM
MN News

2 dead, 1 injured in Coon Rapids apartment shooting

Gunfire broke out just around 4:45 p.m. Monday.

Kashawn Wertman
MN News

St. Paul teen pleads guilty to 10-day crime spree in Twin Cities

Kashawn Wertman faces multiple felony charges consisting of carjacking and related crimes committed across 15 metro cities.

Screen Shot 2022-06-06 at 3.14.05 PM
MN News

Rochester PD seek help ID'ing knife-wielding robber at Casey's General Store

Police released photos of the suspect Monday.

Screen Shot 2022-06-06 at 6.27.51 AM
MN News

Police: Semi driver ran red light, killed woman on Hwy. 65

The victim, described to be 51 from Coon Rapids, was driving her SUV through the intersection when the semi-truck crashed into her.

Fawn
Minnesota Life

'Please, just leave fawns alone': Fawn dies after being taken from the wild

Wildlife officials say it's rare that unaccompanied fawns have been abandoned.

Drive-Thru_ Taco Bell Defy - 3
MN Food & Drink

Gallery: First-of-its-kind Taco Bell set to open in Brooklyn Park

The restaurant says this innovative style "will defy norms and define the future" of fast food.

Douglas Uhde
WI News

Man with 'hit list' of political targets zip-tied, killed retired judge in Wisconsin

The alleged killer is critical after shooting himself during police negotiations.

Eat Street Crossing
MN Food & Drink

New food hall coming to Eat Street in south Minneapolis

Eat Street Crossing will feature "six distinct" food concepts, a full bar, indoor and outdoor seating areas, an event space and a liquor store.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, June 6

BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of omicron BA.2 are becoming dominant.

Related

classroom mask
MN News

Parents object to Minneapolis Schools' 14-day COVID exposure quarantines

Other Twin Cities school districts do not have quarantine protocols quite as strict as in Minneapolis.

unsplash - school classroom students
MN News

Minneapolis schools confirm return to in-person teaching Monday

The school district shifted to online learning almost two weeks ago as rising COVID cases led to staff and bus driver shortages.

MN News

Man dead, woman arrested after 'chaotic' scene in Minneapolis

The early morning incident happened in the Como neighborhood.

Rochelle Cox.
MN News

Minneapolis Public Schools names interim superintendent

Cox joined the district in 1997.

Screen Shot 2022-05-21 at 9.56.21 AM
MN News

North High principal Mauri Friestleben returning to finish year

The principal said Friday she had been fired from her role over her support of a student protest.

Screen Shot 2021-12-29 at 10.30.53 AM
MN News

'Chaotic scene' found by police after man fatally shot in St. Paul

Police say they arrived to a 'chaotic scene.'

teacher, covid, masks, school
MN News

Minneapolis Public Schools ends mask mandate, loosen COVID-19 guidelines

The district joins St. Paul Public Schools, which recently voted to drop its mask mandate.

Screen Shot 2020-05-26 at 10.21.56 PM
MN News

Chaotic scenes in Minneapolis as George Floyd protest clashes with police

The protest has moved to a police precinct in south Minneapolis.