Charge: Minneapolis man says he doesn't know why he killed his brother

Charge: Minneapolis man says he doesn't know why he fatally shot his brother

Fong Vang, 40, is charged with second-degree manslaughter.

A man is charged with manslaughter after he allegedly shot and killed his brother last week while staying at a family home in north Minneapolis.

Fong Vang, 40, of Minneapolis, faces one count of second-degree manslaughter in Hennepin County District Court in connection with the shooting death of his brother, 38-year-old Dan Vang. 

According to the criminal complaint, officers were called to a home in the 2000 block of James Avenue North close to midnight on Thursday, April 28 on a report of man screaming for help and saying he'd shot his brother. 

Officers arrived and found Fong Vang next to a man in the entry of the home with gunshot wounds to the neck and hand.

Dan Vang was having "extreme difficulty breathing" when officers arrived and he was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:11 a.m. 

Investigators learned Dan Vang lived at the home with his mother and another sibling, although his mother had not been staying at the house the evening of the shooting. Fong Vang was temporarily living at the home and sleeping on the living room floor because he had recently lost his housing, according to charges. 

In an interview with investigators, the other sibling living at the home said he was asleep upstairs when he heard three gunshots with "noticeable pause" between them. 

The sibling said he felt scared of Fong Vang and thought he may be on drugs due to his behavior. The sibling also told investigations Fong Vang knew Dan Vang would be returning home from work between 11:30 p.m. and midnight the night of the shooting. 

Fong Vang also knew something was wrong with the front door and caused it to make a loud noise, charges state. 

In an interview with investigators, Fong Vang said he sleeps with his gun and his other belongings by his side. He said he got up when the door made a noise and "doesn't know what happened," charges state. He then told investigators "I shot him", but said he didn't know what "triggered" him to do so. 

