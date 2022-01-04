Charges: 15-year-old shot young cashier in foot, stomach

Charges filed against four teenagers detail what authorities say occurred during an alarming robbery and shooting in Minneapolis last week.

The teenagers — ages 14, 15, 16 and 17 — were arrested last week in connection with the Wednesday morning incident at Bryn Mawr Market on 412 Cedar Lake Road South. Authorities have said the quarter held up the 20-year-old cashier at gunpoint and demanded cash.

When she struggled to open the register, one of the teens shot her in the foot. The woman was also punched in the face, then shot in the stomach as the teenagers escaped in what police say was a carjacked vehicle.

Jaycee Cuff, 16, and Christopher Doss, Jr., 17, were both charged via juvenile petition with first-degree aggravated robbery and second-degree assault, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office announced Tuesday. Prosecutors will attempt to have them both tried as adults, the office added.

The attorney's office said it can't provide any additional information about the 14-year-old and 15-year-old suspects "due to their ages."

The woman who was shot had to be rushed to the hospital, where she underwent surgery immediately. The Minneapolis Police Department had said that as of Thursday afternoon, she was in serious, but stable, condition. The petition does not provide an update on her condition.

The juvenile petitions filed against Cuff and Doss offer some insight, however, into what prosecutors allege happened. According to the court documents: