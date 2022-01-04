Charges: 15-year-old shot young cashier in foot, stomach

Charges: 15-year-old shot cashier in foot, stomach during market armed robbery
Charges filed against four teenagers detail what authorities say occurred during an alarming robbery and shooting in Minneapolis last week.
The teenagers — ages 14, 15, 16 and 17 — were arrested last week in connection with the Wednesday morning incident at Bryn Mawr Market on 412 Cedar Lake Road South. Authorities have said the quarter held up the 20-year-old cashier at gunpoint and demanded cash.
When she struggled to open the register, one of the teens shot her in the foot. The woman was also punched in the face, then shot in the stomach as the teenagers escaped in what police say was a carjacked vehicle.
Jaycee Cuff, 16, and Christopher Doss, Jr., 17, were both charged via juvenile petition with first-degree aggravated robbery and second-degree assault, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office announced Tuesday. Prosecutors will attempt to have them both tried as adults, the office added.
The attorney's office said it can't provide any additional information about the 14-year-old and 15-year-old suspects "due to their ages."
The woman who was shot had to be rushed to the hospital, where she underwent surgery immediately. The Minneapolis Police Department had said that as of Thursday afternoon, she was in serious, but stable, condition. The petition does not provide an update on her condition.
The juvenile petitions filed against Cuff and Doss offer some insight, however, into what prosecutors allege happened. According to the court documents:
Surveillance video of the incident shows Doss pointing a handgun at the cashier while the other three suspects approach her around the counter.
The 14-year-old then took the gun from Doss and pointed it at the cashier's head as Cuff attempted to open and register and the 15-year-old rifled through drawers.
When the cashier couldn't open the register, the 14-year-old hit her in the head with the gun, then put the barrel to her head. The 15-year-old then took the handgun from the 14-year-old, stepped back, and shot the woman in the foot.
The 14-year-old punched the victim in the face and the four teens ran off. As they were fleeing, the 15-year-old turned and fired one more shot, hitting the cashier in the stomach.
The teens hopped into a vehicle in the alley and drove off.
Investigators also noticed the 14-year-old walking with a limp, and knew he had recently been injured in a "serious accident."
About two hours after the armed robbery and shooting, officers uncovered a livestream posted to social media by the 14-year-old, in which he tagged Cuff, Doss and the 15-year-old. They were wearing some of the same clothing as can be seen in the surveillance footage of the shooting,
Investigators also found the vehicle — which had been previously been reported stolen in St. Paul —parked around the corner from th14-year-old's residence.
Cuff, the 14-year-old and the 15-year-old were arrested that evening, after vehicle stops about a mile from Bryn Mawr Market. A handgun was found in one of the vehicles. Doss was taken into custody in connection with a separate case.
A search of the 14-year-old's residence turned up two rifles and a sweatshirt matching the one seen in the surveillance footage.