Charges: Teen motorcyclist passed school bus, struck boy in Edina

The boy had gotten off the bus and was in a crosswalk when he was struck on the afternoon of April 11.

An 18-year-old motorcyclist from Minneapolis is accused of speeding around a stopped school bus and striking a 10-year-old boy who had exited the bus and was walking on a crosswalk.

The boy suffered a fractured leg and facial abrasions when he was struck and launched through the air approximately 30 feet before landing on the pavement near the intersection of 55th Street West and Xerxes Avenue South in Edina on Monday, April 11, according to charges filed Thursday in Hennepin County.

Terrence J. Mather-Lymon has been charged with criminal vehicular operation causing substantial bodily harm. The complaint notes that Mather-Lymon said he was riding a motorcycle for the first time that day and did not have a license.

He was stopped in traffic behind multiple vehicles waiting for a school bus. Mather-Lymon claimed "that he saw the school bus driver extend his arm out of the window" and "interpreted that as if he could pass the stopped school bus," the charging document says.

Video from the bus confirmed that the stop-arm was activated and the brake lights and flashing lights were on when two students, including the 10-year-old boy, ran across the crosswalk.

Mather-Lymon drove into the oncoming lane and passed multiple cars and the bus. The bus driver estimated the motorcyclist to be going about 35 mph, while Mather-Lymon thought he was going between 15 and 20 mph when he struck the boy.

The bus driver though the 10-year-old victim "was either dead or dying due to the violence of the collision and seeing victim landing on the street," the complaint says.

The boy's injuries were believed to be "non-critical," though his "visible leg fracture" required surgical repair. 

