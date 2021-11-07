Charges: 2-month-old baby dies following assault by Mankato father

Kristopher Dale Arlando Henderson, 39, assaulted his daughter in September, according to charges.

Blue Earth County Jail

A 2-month-old girl has died after being assaulted by her Mankato father in September.

According to WCCO, the infant died at Mayo Clinic in Rochester on Wednesday. Her death follows an assault by her father, 39-year-old Kristopher Dale Arlando Henderson of Mankato.

Henderson was charged with first-degree assault after the infant was brought into the hospital on Sep. 23 with injuries. In a criminal complaint, Henderson admits to cradling the infant face down while striking her for five minutes, according to KEYC.

On Sep. 29, medical providers said recovery was “grim,” per WCCO.

According to KTTC, prosecutors will await the results of the child’s autopsy before potentially filing more serious charges against Henderson.