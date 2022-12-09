Charges: Man left knife tucked in bathroom stall inside high school

A man who was seen going into a bathroom at Forest Lake High School has been charged with bringing a dangerous weapon onto school property.

Eric Johnson, 42, of Forest Lake, is accused of stashing a camouflage knife in a boys' bathroom on Tuesday, Dec. 6. He was charged in Washington County District Court on Wednesday with possessing a dangerous weapon on school property – a felony that carries a maximum sentence of up to five years if convicted.

According to the criminal complaint, Johnson was seen at the high school around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, which wasn't concerning to staff because students were still arriving for classes during that time.

"Defendant was later seen walking away from the building, and a review of surveillance video showed that Defendant had walked into the building and continued into a restroom area," the criminal complaint says.

He was inside the bathroom for about 15 minutes and then left the school.

Police stopped Johnson and found a compass end cap in his pocket, which fit together with the camouflage knife that was found in a sheath, tucked in the corner of a bathroom stall. Also found in the bathroom was a shirt with a name on it and cut up clothing.

It's unclear why Johnson left the knife and other items in the bathroom.