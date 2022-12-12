Skip to main content
Charges: Man, 76, shoots at squirrel from his bedroom, hit neighbors' house

The man said he was at "war" with squirrels, according to the complaint.

Credit: USFWS Midwest Region, Flickr

An East Grand Forks man is accused of trying to shoot at squirrels outside his home with a rifle, but instead hit his neighbors' house several times.

Michael James Powers, 76, is accused of shooting several bullets into his neighbor's home on the 400 block of 5th Avenue SE on Dec. 4. One of the holes was embedded in the neighbors' son's bedroom window.

Powers said he had been shooting at squirrels in the area for around two years, according to the complaint.

The neighbor called police after the bullet holes found in the back of his home, saying he just got home from work around 2 p.m. when his wife went outside to smoke and noticed the holes.

The holes were found on the siding of the house and the son's window, with shattered glass and a bullet were found on the window ledge.

The round was from a .22 caliber rifle, with a total of six shots hitting the house and window. Two other holes were found in a fence on the property that were consistent with the others, according to the complaint.

When asked by police, Powers said he had been shooting at a red squirrel near a birdfeeder from his bedroom window. He added he had been shooting at the bird feeder "for a couple of years," adding that he's probably shot from his bedroom window six times during that timespan. He claimed when the shooting happens, he would speak with his neighbor "to make it right."

Charges state after Powers was arrested and he let his wife know, his wife responded with: "Well, I told you."

He told police he shot at the squirrel because "well, that's war," according to the complaint. Powers claimed he didn't know there were any shots hitting the house, and if he did, he said he would've stopped.

Powers faces one count of discharge of a firearm within city limits and one count of reckless handling of a weapon. If convicted, he faces just over two years in prison and a $6,000 fine. He's set to make his initial court appearance on Thursday, Dec. 15.

