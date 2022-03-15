Charges: Angry fan assaults ref during high school basketball game

A 45-year-old Detroit Lakes man is accused of throwing popcorn at a referee and then tearing his whistle from his lanyard during a boys basketball game earlier this year.

Phillip S. Lokken was charged via summons on March 2 with fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct in connection to an incident at a Jan. 13 boys basketball game between Lake Park-Audubon and Win-E-Mac.

Lokken is scheduled to make his first court appearance on April 28, court records show.

According to the criminal complaint, Lokken threw a bag of popcorn at a referee toward the end of the game after the ref had called a foul on one of the Win-E-Mac players.

The ref then ejected Lokken from the Lake Park-Audubon gym, charges said. Lokken flipped the ref off and said "F*** you!" before approaching the ref on the court and grabbing his whistle and shirt. Lokken then tore the ref's whistle off his lanyard.

Lokken told a sheriff's deputy the ref was making "bulls*** calls all night" and he'd had enough of it, the complaint states.

Here's video from the basketball game: