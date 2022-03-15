Skip to main content
Charges: Angry fan assaults referee during boys high school basketball game

Charges: Angry fan assaults referee during boys high school basketball game

The man said he was upset about the ref's "bulls*** calls all night."

Lake Park-Audubon Schools

The man said he was upset about the ref's "bulls*** calls all night."

A 45-year-old Detroit Lakes man is accused of throwing popcorn at a referee and then tearing his whistle from his lanyard during a boys basketball game earlier this year. 

Phillip S. Lokken was charged via summons on March 2 with fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct in connection to an incident at a Jan. 13 boys basketball game between Lake Park-Audubon and Win-E-Mac. 

Lokken is scheduled to make his first court appearance on April 28, court records show. 

According to the criminal complaint, Lokken threw a bag of popcorn at a referee toward the end of the game after the ref had called a foul on one of the Win-E-Mac players. 

The ref then ejected Lokken from the Lake Park-Audubon gym, charges said. Lokken flipped the ref off and said "F*** you!" before approaching the ref on the court and grabbing his whistle and shirt. Lokken then tore the ref's whistle off his lanyard. 

Lokken told a sheriff's deputy the ref was making "bulls*** calls all night" and he'd had enough of it, the complaint states. 

Here's video from the basketball game:

Next Up

bball game assault
MN News

Charges: Angry fan assaults ref during high school basketball game

The man said he was upset about the ref's "bulls*** calls all night."

grizzlys
MN Food & Drink

Grizzly's restaurant in Plymouth to become Northern Taphouse

Grizzly's will close on May 8.

Tyson Jost
MN Wild

Wild trade Nico Sturm to Avalanche for Tyson Jost

The Wild made a swap six days before the NHL's trade deadline.

Screen Shot 2022-03-15 at 10.39.26 AM
MN News

Woman who died at St. Paul shipping facility was on fire, ex arrested

Police are at the scene near Snelling and Como avenues.

duluth police
MN News

Duluth: 15-year-old charged in fatal stabbing of 19-year-old relative

The stabbing happened fewer than 10 minutes after police left the home.

Mason Butler bus crash Acadia March 15 2022 3
MN News

Photos: Significant damage after bus crashes into Mpls. restaurant,

It happened around lunch time Tuesday.

West St Paul, Minnesota - August 2018 target storefront crop
MN News

Evacuation at Twin Cities Target due to woman 'trashing' it with golf clubs

When police arrived she was destroying items in the electronics department.

whiteout, snow, blizzard
MN News

Woman, 59, killed in collision at intersection during heavy snow

Authorities say driving conditions were poor.

bloomington 22
MN Property

Gallery: Tudor-style home in Bloomington overlooks Minnesota River valley

The 1920s home is on the market for $684,000.

Don_Samuels campaign announcement
MN News

Don Samuels deletes tweet making light of child's drowning

The former council member and current Congressional candidate apologized for his remarks.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, March 15

The latest update from MDH.

Libaan Baqarre
MN News

Man gets 30 years for killing clerk during Minneapolis store robbery

The 31-year-old robbed two stores in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood in 2021.

Related

basketball
MN News

Girl arrested after fight breaks out at high school basketball game

The girl was treated at the hospital for her injuries.

basketball
MN Sports

Only 'school-approved' fans to be allowed at MSHSL tournament games

The MSHSL announced limited access due to the coronavirus.

ref shortage
MN Sports

Minnesota varsity basketball game postponed due to 'lack of refs'

A key factor in the referee shortage is believed to be due to disruptive parents and fans.

Screen Shot 2020-10-14 at 10.07.57 AM
MN News

Minnesota basketball legend Bob McDonald dies at 87

The MSHSL said he died in Hibbing Tuesday, and had tested positive for COVID-19.

Lakeville Walmart assault - 1CROP
MN News

Man arrested, charged in road rage assault outside Lakeville Walmart

He broke the man's femur, charges said.

high school basketball
MN Sports

New guidelines for fan attendance at indoor high school sporting events

It's good news for parents who were worried they couldn't watch their children's games in-person.

Bob Brink
MN Sports

Legendary Minnesota high school basketball coach Bob Brink dies

Brink's 936 wins are second-most in state history.

tom burke
MN News

Charges: Wisconsin star, former NFL player sexually assaulted a child

The child told her mother about the assaults in February, charges say.