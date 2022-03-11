Skip to main content
Charges: Avon teen shot in the chest while trying to buy 'ghost gun'

Charges: Avon teen shot in the chest while trying to buy 'ghost gun'

One of the suspects turned himself in to police to explain what happened, charges say.

Stearns County Jail

One of the suspects turned himself in to police to explain what happened, charges say.

A man selling a "ghost gun" shot the prospective buyer, an Avon teenager, in the chest with the weapon before driving off with the victim's money. 

That's according to charges filed in Stearns County District Court Thursday against Grant A. Monaghan, pictured above. The 20-year-old St. Cloud man is not accused of pulling the trigger, but prosecutors allege he helped set up the transaction and was in the car Tuesday morning when the shooting occurred.

The victim, who has not been identified, stumbled to a neighbor's house immediately after being shot and called 911. The bullet, fired from a .40 caliber weapon, went through his chest and out his back, resulting in "significant" injuries the charges say. He was taken to North Memorial Hospital and underwent surgery, where the complaint says he remained "heavily sedated and intubated." The Stearns County Sheriff's Office said Thursday he was in stable condition.

Monaghan is charged with aiding and abetting second-degree assault, as well as aiding and abetting aggravated robbery with a firearm. He turned himself into police, the charges say, and explained how the shooting stemmed from the sale of a "ghost gun" — a firearm that is assembled from separate parts purchased online, and therefore not traceable, the complaint says. 

Here's what happened, according to Monaghan's account in the criminal complaint:

A week or two before the shooting, Monaghan learned an acquaintance known as "Smurf" was trying to sell a "ghost gun." Monaghan agreed to help find a buyer in exchange for $100 from the sale. So he took a photo, posted it on Snapchat and connected with the victim.

Monaghan met Smurf  in St. Cloud so they could drive to Avon for the meeting.When Smurf got in the car (a Malibu with Texas license plates), he racked the .40-caliber gun to load a round into the chamber, which Monaghan considered "out of the ordinary."

In Avon, the victim got in the back seat of the Malibu, on the passenger side behind Smurf while Monaghan remained in the driver's seat. 

The victim handed Smurf $800 in cash for the firearm — at which point Smurf used it to shoot the victim in the chest. The victim ran out of the car, and Smurf yelled at Monaghan to drive. 

They went back to St. Cloud and cleaned out the Malibu (with Smurf looking for the single casing), then hid the vehicle at an acquaintance's home. They also broke the phone used to communicate with the victim. 

Investigators found surveillance video from the area where the shooting happened, with footage lining up with Monaghan's account. They also found a bullet path through the shoulder area of the front passenger seat of the car, consistent with firing toward the back seat. 

They also uncovered cellphone and social media evidence showing the victim talking to Monaghan about the gun for sale and how he needed to get cash.

The whereabouts of "Smurf" are unknown, the Stearns County Sheriff's Office said Thursday. He is identified in the complaint filed against Monaghan, though has not been arrested and he does not appear to have been criminally charged at this point. Anyone with information is asked to call the Avon Police Department at 320-356-7575 or the sheriff’s office at 320-251-4240.

Monaghan made his first court appearance Thursday. He is due back in court March 14. 

Next Up

Mall of America exterior Tyler Vigen Wikimedia COmmons
MN News

Guilty plea in New Year's Eve Mall of America shooting

The shooting sent shoppers scrambling for cover as the mall went into lockdown.

Joe Buck
MN Vikings

Report: Vikings nemesis Joe Buck leaving FOX for ESPN

Buck will reportedly join Troy Aikman in the "Monday Night Football" broadcast booth.

moose
MN News

Aggressive moose was suffering from brainworm, necropsy finds

The sick moose had been seen walking with a head tilt and unsteady gait.

augustyniak wcco bio
TV, Movies and The Arts

WCCO's Mike Augustyniak shares touching, poignant message

Augustyniak and his husband were recently featured in Lavender Magazine.

burnsville high school
MN News

Weapons threat that locked down Burnsville HS was a 'prank'

Two minors, one from out of state, are believed to be behind the false report.

Cargill
MN Business

Cargill 'scaling back' Russia operations, but continues food and feed production

The company has not said how it will scale back its operations.

police lights
MN News

Robber hits Minneapolis bank, makes off with cash

It happened mid-day Wednesday just outside of Uptown.

mystery cove 6
Minnesota Life

Ticket price for giant indoor water park near MOA: $60-$70

The developers did say they may be open to a discount for residents.

snow, slush
MN Weather

Snow squalls possible Friday; accumulations Monday?

It's nothing major, but could accumulate to a few inches in some spots.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, March 11

ICU admissions for COVID-19 are the lowest they've been since July 2021.

Invasive carp
WI News

Fish dealer becomes first in Wisconsin to be convicted for selling invasive carp

The DNR says he transported more the 9,000 lbs. of Asian carp in 2018 alone.

Anthony Edwards
MN Timberwolves

Patrick Beverley to Anthony Edwards: You got a chance to be Jordan

The veteran guard raved about Edwards on J.J. Redick's podcast.

Related

C. Shepersky - Stearns COunty Jail
MN News

Charges: Photos of injured woman, sledgehammer sparked standoff

The suspect sent the photos to his ex, who reported it to authorities.

big discount liquor
MN News

Charges: Liquor store shoplifter shot customer who tried to stop him

The suspect used the victim's own gun in the shooting, charges say.

Christian Brown (left) and Byron Jackson (right)
MN News

Charges: Hutchinson man shot man in the head while trying to buy cocaine

The other suspect is accused of punching a man to the ground, breaking his arm and dislocating his shoulder.

r a julian - carlton county jail - crop
MN News

Charges: After killing wife, man told deputy she was sick in bed

The suspect was charged Monday with second-degree murder.

st paul police cook ave homicide - twitter - nov. 10 2021
MN News

St. Paul man charged with murder for gruesome killing of his mother

The charges say officers arrived to the scene and found the suspect covered in blood.

Airport traveler flying pixabay
MN News

Charges: Traveler had meth, guns and ammo in luggage at MSP Airport

The man was traveling from the Twin Cities to Phoenix and had checked two suitcases.

Bell Ramsey Co. Jan 22 - crop
MN News

Charges: Man fatally shot mother of his child during argument

Officers found her on the ground outside the couple's home.

Mapleton
MN News

Charges: Minnesota small town shooting sparked by missing gold teeth

The suspect, however, says the man he shot was being "aggressive" and wouldn't let him leave.