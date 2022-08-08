Charges: Best Western employees helped MOA shooting suspects escape

Skip to main content
Charges: Best Western employees helped Mall of America shooting suspects escape

Prosecutors allege two Best Western employees helped the suspects escape.

Law enforcement at the Best Western Plus hotel in Bloomington, Minn. on the evening of Thursday, Aug. 4. Photo by Joe Nelson | Bring Me The News.

Three Twin Cities residents were charged Monday for allegedly helping two suspects in last week's Mall of America shooting escape. 

Charges filed in Hennepin County District Court identify the 21-year-old suspected shooter and another suspect involved in the fight that led to the gunfire, although it appears neither has yet been charged. 

Three Twin Cities residents stand accused of misleading police and helping the two suspects escape. 

Those charged with one count of aiding an offender to avoid arrest are: 

  • Denesh Raghubir, 21, of Minneapolis
  • Delyanie Kwen-Shawn Arnold, 23, of Burnsville
  • Selena Raghubir, 23, of Bloomington

According to court documents, the suspected shooter and the other suspect involved in the fight at the Nike store last Thursday ran east through the mall and escaped into the IKEA parking lot, where they could no longer be seen on surveillance cameras.

Investigators determined that Arnold had received a call from one of the suspects in the minutes after the shooting. Soon after, one of the suspects received five calls from Arnold. 

Cell phone records showed that Arnold later contacted his girlfriend, Selena Raghubir, who is the assistant manager at Best Western. 

One of the suspects then called Denesh Raghubir, Selena's cousin, at the same time surveillance footage shows the Best Western shuttle picking up the two suspects from IKEA. 

The shuttle is shown on video driving around the backside of the hotel, followed by a silver sedan matching Selena Raghubir's vehicle. 

Denesh Raghubir, also a Best Western employee, drove the two suspects in the shuttle, although he's not the hotel's regular shuttle driver, charges allege. 

Cellphone records showed Arnold at his Bristola Village Curve address after the shooting with one of the suspects. 

When police searched Arnold and Selena Raghubir's home and car, they found the clothing worn by the suspects during the shooting, charges state. 

"The assistance provided by Selena Raghubir, Denesh Raghubir and Arnold and the misinformation provided to police resulted in the flight of [the two men] and the interference in the investigation of the shooting at the Mall of America," the complaint reads. 

The Bloomington Police Department is scheduled to hold a press conference regarding the investigation at 3 p.m. 

