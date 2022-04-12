Charges: Blaine man left gun on toilet paper dispenser in Portillo's bathroom

A 78-year-old Blaine man is charged with a misdemeanor after he allegedly left his handgun on a toilet paper dispenser in the Portillo's bathroom in Maple Grove.

According to charges, police were called to the restaurant around 5 p.m. on Monday, March 28 after a Portillo's employee discovered the handgun in the men's bathroom.

Dennis Elliot Worre, identified by police as the gun owner, admitted to leaving the weapon on the toilet paper dispenser.

The criminal complaint notes that the bathroom "is a public place where families, including children, frequent."

The gun was taken to Maple Grove Police Department, with Worre later calling to ask if they had it and if he could get it back.

"Mr. Worre stated that he understood how dangerous it was leaving his firearm in the bathroom stall," charges state.

Worre faces one count of gross misdemeanor negligent storage of a firearm in Hennepin County District Court. If convicted, he faces up to 1 year in prison and a $3,000 fine.