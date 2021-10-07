Charges: Man yelled obscenities, fired shots at officers during standoff

The man shot by an Anoka County Sheriff's Office deputy in Blaine earlier this week has been charged in connection to the incident.

Randall William Reeve, 62, of Blaine, is charged with first-degree assault, threats of violence and reckless discharge of a firearm. He's accused of firing guns in the air and at police officers during a standoff with law enforcement the night of Oct. 4.

Reeve is still hospitalized, receiving treatment for the injuries he sustained when Anoka County Sheriff's Deputy Jeffrey Barrett shot him, bringing an end to the standoff, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) said Wednesday.

According to the criminal complaint, at about 10:14 p.m. on Oct. 4, the Blaine Police Department responded to a report of a man who was threatening others and firing a gun in the area of 10562 Quincy Blvd. NE.

Police spoke to residents in the area. A woman told police a man, later identified as Reeve, had confronted her and her boyfriend while holding and racking a shotgun. They went inside, but they could hear Reeve firing the gun outside.

Officers set up a perimeter outside Reeve's home and for several minutes, Reeve "repeatedly opened the door, yelled obscenities at the officers as well as threats to kill them, and fired the gun both into the air and in the direction of the officers," charges said.

Reeve looked like he was shooting both a shotgun and a rifle, the complaint said. Police found a bullet hole in a squad car that was parked nearby.

"After several minutes, officers confronted the defendant, who sustained a gunshot wound," the charges said. He's currently hospitalized but is expected to recover.

The BCA recovered "multiple" long guns at the scene.

After the shooting, Barrett, who has been with the sheriff's office for six years, was placed on administrative leave, which is standard, the BCA said.

Portions of what happened were captured by body cameras and dash cameras, the BCA said.

The BCA is investigating Barrett's use of force against Reeve, while the Blaine Police Department is investigating Reeve's actions during the incident.

Once the BCA completes its investigation, it will send its findings to the Anoka County Attorney's Office for review.

Note: Some of the details provided in this story are based on the law enforcement's latest version of events, and may be subject to change.