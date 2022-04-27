Skip to main content
Charges: Bloomington man claimed he had bomb, stole $4,100 from bank

Charges: Bloomington man claimed he had bomb, stole $4,100 from bank

Mark Nils Johnson, 40, is also accused of leading police on a chase through a residential area.

Bloomington Police Department

Mark Nils Johnson, 40, is also accused of leading police on a chase through a residential area.

Charges have been filed against a 40-year-old man accused of robbing a Bloomington credit union and later leading police on a chase. 

Mark Nils Johnson, of Bloomington, is charged with second-degree aggravated robbery and fleeing police in a motor vehicle, both felonies, in Hennepin County District Court. 

According to the criminal complaint, officers were called to the Top-Line Credit Union around 3:15 p.m. on April 21, after a suspect handed one of the bank tellers a note that said "put 20s 50s and 100s in bag no alarm or I will set off bomb in backpack."

The teller gave the suspect $4,100 worth of $100 bills. 

Investigators used surveillance footage to identify the suspect's vehicle and traced it back to a Bloomington address, where Johnson lived.

Police set up surveillance of the address and eventually located the suspect vehicle in a nearby driveway, according to charges. 

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Johnson was arrested after leading police on a chase through a residential area. 

Inside Johnson's vehicle, officers found $3,480 worth of $100 bills and shoes matching the description of the bank robber. 

A subsequent search of Johnson's residence turned up a piece of a ripped envelope and baseball hat matching the one worn during the robbery. His mother also told police he had clothes matching the full clothing description connected to the robbery. 

If convicted, Johnson faces up to 18 years in prison and $35,000 in fines. 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-04-22 at 8.16.27 AM
MN News

Charges: Bloomington man claimed he had bomb, stole $4,100 from bank

Mark Nils Johnson, 40, is also accused of leading police on a chase through a residential area.

Pixabay - pistol holster handgun
MN News

Man dies after gun goes off 'accidentally,' striking him in head

The 64-year-old's identity has not yet been released.

245160433_1298100300661880_2952817793773167852_n
Minnesota Life

Gallery: 'World's biggest' bounce house theme park coming to Twin Cities

The touring extravaganza is stopping in the west metro this spring.

Jamal Adan
MN News

Two men charged with murder in fentanyl death of Eagan teen

Hunter Carlson, 16, died on January 27, 2021.

solar panel roof (1)
MN News

AG's office sues solar companies accused of scamming Minnesotans

Lawsuit accuses four companies of tricking customers into binding agreements and other unlawful sales practices.

ChippewaFallsMissingGirl
WI News

Juvenile suspect arrested in connection to murder of Lily Peters

A juvenile suspect was arrested Tuesday evening.

Lindsey0590
MN Coronavirus

Lawmaker with Long COVID hospitalized after leaving Senate session

Sen. Lindsey Port has recently detailed her struggle with Long COVID.

Lake Harriet bandshell
MN Lifestyle

Lake Harriet pavilion roof crumbles further after high winds

Repairs and renovations are being planned for the bandshell and pavilion buildings.

Lake Superior.
MN News

A few days left to comment on MN climate action plan: Here's what's in it

Framework details how Minnesota will prepare for climate change.

police tape
MN News

Charges: Robbinsdale man killed 50-year-old he claims sexually assaulted him

The man charged with murder says he met the victim around bar close in downtown Minneapolis.

Elliot Tanner
Minnesota Life

Boy, 13, to pursue physics Ph.D after graduating from U of M

Elliot Tanner's family is hoping to raise financial support to help cover the costs of the graduate program.

Screen Shot 2022-04-26 at 12.07.23 PM
MN News

Missing Proctor man found dead near his apartment building

The 79-year-old's body was discovered 18 days after he went missing.

Related

TopLine Federal Credit Union
MN News

Bank robber claiming to have bomb arrested in Bloomington

The robbery took place at TopLine Federal Credit Union Thursday afternoon.

bloomington police department
MN News

Charges: Man rammed cop cars with stolen truck, sparked 100 mph chase

He's accused of leading police on a chase that reached 100 mph.

police lights
MN News

Charges: Wizard wand-wielding man threatened Bloomington hotel employee

The wizard wand measured 16-inches with a 'knife-like' metal point.

bloomington police department
MN News

Charges: Bloomington teenager waved knife during road rage incident

He is also accused of throwing an object at the other driver's vehicle.

Booker T. Hodges
MN News

Dr. Booker T. Hodges sworn in as Bloomington police chief

Hodges is the city's first Black police chief.

Screen Shot 2022-04-22 at 8.16.27 AM
MN News

Police try to ID man wanted for two bank robberies in space of days

The robberies happened in Bloomington.

police lights
MN News

Minneapolis man accused of trying to murder Bloomington woman

Police found the victim unconscious on Wednesday morning.

MN News

Bloomington parents charged in the drowning death of their baby

The parents are accused of leaving their young children alone at home.