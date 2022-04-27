Charges: Bloomington man claimed he had bomb, stole $4,100 from bank

Charges have been filed against a 40-year-old man accused of robbing a Bloomington credit union and later leading police on a chase.

Mark Nils Johnson, of Bloomington, is charged with second-degree aggravated robbery and fleeing police in a motor vehicle, both felonies, in Hennepin County District Court.

According to the criminal complaint, officers were called to the Top-Line Credit Union around 3:15 p.m. on April 21, after a suspect handed one of the bank tellers a note that said "put 20s 50s and 100s in bag no alarm or I will set off bomb in backpack."

The teller gave the suspect $4,100 worth of $100 bills.

Investigators used surveillance footage to identify the suspect's vehicle and traced it back to a Bloomington address, where Johnson lived.

Police set up surveillance of the address and eventually located the suspect vehicle in a nearby driveway, according to charges.

Johnson was arrested after leading police on a chase through a residential area.

Inside Johnson's vehicle, officers found $3,480 worth of $100 bills and shoes matching the description of the bank robber.

A subsequent search of Johnson's residence turned up a piece of a ripped envelope and baseball hat matching the one worn during the robbery. His mother also told police he had clothes matching the full clothing description connected to the robbery.

If convicted, Johnson faces up to 18 years in prison and $35,000 in fines.