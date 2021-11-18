Skip to main content
November 18, 2021
Charges: Bloomington teenager waved knife during road rage incident
Bloomington Police Department, Facebook

An 18-year-old man is accused of flashing a knife at a man and his daughter and throwing an object at their vehicle during a road rage incident in Bloomington last week. 

Tyler James Anderson, 18, of Bloomington, is charged with two counts of threats of violence in connection to the Nov. 13 incident. 

According to the criminal complaint, at about 2:39 p.m. on Nov. 13, police responded to the area of Old Shakopee Road and France Avenue South in Bloomington on report of a road rage incident. 

When police arrived, they spoke to a man, the victim, who said he was driving with his daughter, a minor, in the front seat. A vehicle came up behind him at a high rate of speed, so he "brakechecked" the driver to get him to slow down, charges said.

That driver, identified as Anderson, pulled ahead of the victim's vehicle and slammed on his brakes, the complaint said. The victim then drove around Anderson's vehicle and saw Anderson pull out a knife and wave it at him and his daughter. 

The victim then saw Anderson throw an unidentified object out of this vehicle, which hit the victim's vehicle, charges said.  

Police located Anderson's vehicle in the driveway of a home on Sheridan Avenue South, the complaint said. They found a knife in the driver's side door pocket. 

Anderson was arrested. 

