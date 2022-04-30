Charges: Brainerd man admitted to woman's gruesome murder

A Brainerd man is charged with murder in connection with a woman's death in Crow Wing County on Friday.

Michael Lowell Munger, 53, was arrested at the home on Smith Road Friday morning, according to the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office.

Munger now faces two counts of second-degree murder in Crow Wing County District Court after authorities allege he confessed to murdering 43-year-old Lynnie Ann Loucks over an argument about infidelity.

According to the criminal complaint, Munger confessed he "did what he did" and used a belt to strangle the victim and stuck her with a baseball bat.

Responders found the woman dead at a residence around 8 a.m. Friday after her ex-husband requested a welfare check.

According to charges, responders found Munger in the driveway, where he said something to the effect of, "you're too late, she's gone."

The Brainerd reports Munger's extensive criminal history includes past convictions for domestic violence and terroristic threats.

His first court appearance is scheduled for May 12 at 8:30 a.m.

If you know anyone who is affected by domestic violence, you can find more information on services available here, via the Minnesota DPS.

You can also call the Day One Crisis Hotline at 1-866-223-1111.