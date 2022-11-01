Skip to main content
Charges: Brainerd man killed daughter's boyfriend, believing she was abused

The man killed was 23-year-old Bryce Brogle, who was reported missing.

A Brainerd man allegedly killed his daughter's 23-year-old boyfriend, believing that she was being abused.

Michael Laflex, 43, allegedly shot Bryce Brogle and left him buried in a makeshift gravesite in Crow Wing County. Brogle was found shortly after a missing persons report was filed.

An autopsy revealed that Brogle died from a distant gunshot wound to the head, according to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office. Laflex has been charged with 2nd-degree murder with intent.

According to the criminal complaint:

The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office received a missing person report regarding Brogle on Oct. 28 from his girlfriend. She told police Brogle went to a storage unit to meet up with her father, but she never heard from him since.

When questioned, Laflex initially told authorities Brogle was recently arrested by an unknown law enforcement agency, claiming they took two cell phones that belonged to Brogle. However, he changed his story, telling investigators that he threw the phones away at a gas station in Brainerd.

According to the complaint, a "concerned citizen" said a relative of Laflex's told them he had shot Brogle on Oct. 26 because he believed Brogle was abusing his daughter. 

The family member was informed by Laflex himself, who allegedly said he moved the body with a sled and then proceeded to clean the storage unit with bleach, and said Brogle wouldn't be found as he'd been buried.

The owner of the home Brogle and his girlfriend rented confirmed he'd received a call from Laflex, who had asked if Brogle "had hurt his daughter." The landlord said he'd seen Laflex's daughter with "two black eyes," with Laflex then allegedly telling the landlord "he was going to kill Brogle and already had the hole dug."

Police searched the storage unit on Saturday and found a substance that tested positive for blood. A bottle of bleach was also found, per the complaint.

On Sunday, a gravesite was discovered by the search team, and Brogle's body was recovered.

Laflex made his first court appearance on Tuesday. If convicted, he faces up to 40 years in prison.

Note: This story relates to the death of Bryce Brogle in Crow Wing County. There is no connection to Bryce Borca, a missing man of the same age in Eagan, Minnesota.

