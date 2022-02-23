Charges: Man shot at Golden Valley cop after attempted burglary

Skip to main content
Charges: Brooklyn Park man shot at Golden Valley police officer after attempted  burglary

Marlon Collins has been charged with attempted murder.

City of Golden Valley, Facebook

Charges have been filed against a Brooklyn Park man who authorities say shot at a Golden Valley police officer after an attempted burglary at a nearby home.

Marlon Collins, 31, is charged with four felonies, including attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree intentional murder and first-degree assault, in connection to the Feb. 16 incident. 

Collins is suspected of shooting five rounds at a Golden Valley police officer who responded to a report of an attempted burglary, court documents allege. The officer spotted Collins, who matched the description of the burglar, get into a car, which then fled and eventually crashed into a snowbank. 

That's when Collins allegedly got out of the car and started shooting at the cop. Collins then fled on foot and police found him hiding under a bush in a nearby yard, the charges state. 

The Golden Valley officer was not injured. 

Collins has a criminal history that includes multiple felony convictions, most recently second-degree burglary. Because of this, he is also charged in the Feb. 16 incident with being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

He is currently in custody at the Hennepin County jail, where his bail is set at $1 million, jail records show. Collins was scheduled to make his first court appearance on the afternoon of Feb. 23.

The Golden Valley Police Department, following the Feb. 16 incident and a drive-by shooting in the city on Feb. 19 that injured a woman, said on Tuesday it has increased patrols in the "affected neighborhoods."

The city is also planning a meeting on crime to "better understand and respond to residents' concerns." The details are still being finalized. 

The charges

According to the criminal complaint, a Golden Valley police officer responded to a report of an attempted burglary on the 3000 block of Lee Avenue North at 9:18 p.m. on Feb. 16. 

The officer in a marked squad car saw a "suspicious vehicle" at an intersection just south of the home and noticed a man, later identified as Collins, who matched the description of the burglar get into the front passenger's seat of the vehicle, charges state.

The officer turned on his emergency lights in an attempt to stop the vehicle, but it sped away and the officer pursued, court documents allege. The chase reached speeds of about 70 mph and spanned "multiple" city blocks until the suspect vehicle crashed into a snowbank near the intersection of 37th Avenue North and Major Avenue North. 

That's when Collins got out of the vehicle, pulled out a gun, and started shooting at the officer, who was also getting out of his vehicle, charges say. Collins missed and then ran, before he turned around and "took a shooting stance" and fired more shots at the officer, hitting the spotlight on the squad car. 

The officer did not get shot. 

Collins then ran on foot but police found him about a half-block away crouching under a large bush in the backyard of a home. the complaint says. 

Police discovered Collins had broken into "multiple" homes in the area and after the shooting, he kicked in the garage door to a home just north of where he was found in the bush. 

In the rafters of that home, police found a Glock 19 9mm pistol with a 30-round clip. The gun had a laser sight and a "switch" converting it into an automatic weapon. The homeowner said the gun wasn't his.

At the scene of the shooting, police found five 9mm discharged cartridge casings. 

Police determined that before Collins shot at the officer, he broke into a home on the 2900 block of Lee Avenue North, where he stole two small safes, charges said. Inside one of them was a gun, which was different than the gun Collins used to shoot at the officer. 

Collins was captured on home surveillance video breaking into the home while holding a gun and then taking the safes, the complaint says. The people who live in the home were not there when Collins broke in.

Inside Collins' vehicle, police found items connected to other home burglaries in the area, charges state.

Golden Vally police said the driver of the vehicle in the Feb. 16 incident was also arrested. Police haven't released any other details about the driver. 

