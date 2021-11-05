Charges: Business owner tracked down, shot suspected van thief

Skip to main content
November 5, 2021
Charges: Brooklyn Park man tracked down and shot suspected van thief
Charges: Brooklyn Park man tracked down and shot suspected van thief

He called 911 saying he found his stolen van and had the thief at gunpoint.
He called 911 saying he found his stolen van and had the thief at gunpoint.

A Brooklyn Park man is accused of tracking down a man he believed stole his business' van, then shooting him. 

Christopher Nicholas Kilburn, 45, of Brooklyn Park, is charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in connection to the Nov. 2 incident. 

According to the criminal complaint, police responded to a a ShotSpotter notification in the area of Dupont Avenue North and Lowry Avenue North in Minneapolis at about 7:50 a.m. that day.

Before officers arrived, they received two 911 calls related to the incident: One about a man who was yelling outside, and another from Kilburn who said he tracked his stolen van and had the thief at gunpoint — a man could be heard in the background yelling that Kilburn shot him, charges said. 

When officers arrived, they found Kilburn standing over the victim, who was lying facedown on the sidewalk. Kilburn was holding onto the man's pants and belt, the complaint said. 

The victim had a "large gash" on his head and a gunshot wound to his hand, charges said. An officer took Kilburn's handgun from his front waistband. 

Kilburn told police the victim had burglarized his business in Brooklyn Center and stolen a van, charges allege. He said he tracked his vehicle to North Minneapolis and saw the victim in the driver's seat, so he approached and pointed his gun at the victim, telling him to turn off the van. 

Kilburn said the victim looked like he wanted to run away, so he grabbed the victim and physically got him out of the van, the complaint states. Kilburn made him face the van and told him not to move. 

The victim was struggling, so Kilburn said he hit him with the butt of the gun but the victim got away, so he chased him and yelled "stop" before firing one round at the victim, charges state. Kilburn said the victim then tripped and fell down, so he grabbed him and called 911.

Kilburn was arrested and booked into the Hennepin County Jail on Nov. 2. He was released on Nov. 4, jail records show. 

He is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 29. 

It is unclear if the man who was shot is facing any charges for the alleged van theft. 

