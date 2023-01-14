Charges: Burglar targeted church, auto dealership, post office in space of 3 days

A man has been arrested in connection with burglaries at a church, an auto dealership, and a Post Office in the space of three days.

The Carlton County Sheriff's Office says it was first alerted to a burglary at Bethany Lutheran Church in Cromwell, Minnesota on Sunday, Jan. 8.

A short time later, Cromwell Automotive – less than two miles away from the church – reported someone was tampering with its vehicles.

Two days later, Carlton County dispatch was informed that the Esko Post Office had been burglarized, with a number of boxes and letters taken.

On Thursday, 37-year-old man Steven Macdonald, of Willow River, was arrested in Anoka County on unrelated charges, and has now been charged with the three burglaries.

He's been charged with two counts of felony 2nd-degree burglary, felony mail theft, and misdemeanor tampering with a motor vehicle.

He's being held at Anoka County Jail but will be transported to Carlton County.

"Any identified victims of mail theft related to this matter will be contacted by the United States Postal Service with further instructions," the sheriff's office said.

The Post Office burglary is still under investigation by state authorities as well as the United States Postal Inspection Service.