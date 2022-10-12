Charges: Burnsville man set Super 8 Hotel room on fire

A man is charged with allegedly setting a Bloomington Super 8 Hotel room on fire last week.

Tony Dean Boos, 43, from Burnsville, is accused of starting the fire after covering sprinkler heads and smoke detectors in the room with plastic and towels.

The fire inspector determined the bed sheet and mattress in the room had been set alight.

According to the complaint, police and fire crews went to a Super 8 Hotel located at 7800 2nd Ave. S. just after 5 a.m. on Friday.

Police were told by staff a fire on the third floor broke out in one of the rooms and a chemical-like smell was coming from it. Officers began to evacuate the floor and found Boos "nearly naked in the hallway."

The complaint states the officer recognized the man from a previous traffic stop.

Boos was later found in another hotel room, "covered in some kind of lubricant or oil."

The fire was determined to have started in room 311, where Boos originally had a room reserved. He was moved to another room after complaining, according to the complaint.

Boos is currently in custody at the Hennepin County Jail on first-degree arson charges. He made his first court appearance on Tuesday. If convicted, Boos faces up to 20 years in prison.