Charges: Champlin man sexually assaulted hotel worker at gunpoint

Charges say he pushed her into a bathroom and assaulted her.

A 31-year-old Champlin man is accused of sexually assaulting a hotel worker at gunpoint at a Hampton Inn in Spicer early Sunday morning. 

Ashir Hassan Kimbrough is charged with second-degree assault and two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection to the Feb. 27 incident. 

He made his first court appearance on Wednesday morning, during which bail was set at $750,000. Another hearing is scheduled for March 16. 

According to the criminal complaint, Kandiyohi County deputies responded to a weapons complaint at the Hampton Inn, 100 Lake Ave. N, in Spicer at 3:57 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 27. 

A hotel employee told authorities she checked Kimbrough into the hotel, noting he was her last check-in of the night, charges said. Kimbrough then followed her around the hotel. The victim told Kimbrough she was scared and uncomfortable and asked him to go to his room, the complaint says.

He left momentarily and the victim went to the employee restroom, locking the door to use the bathroom, charges said. Afterward, she opened the door and Kimbrough was waiting outside. 

Kimbrough then pushed her back into the bathroom and locked the door behind him. He pushed her to the ground and sexually assaulted her, at one point putting a gun to her head and saying, "You're going to listen to me and do what I say," charges allege. At one point, he fired the gun to scare her.

The victim said Kimbrough pulled her hair, punched her and choked her, the complaint said. She ended up "kicking him in the balls" and got out of the bathroom. 

Authorities noticed she had bruising on her face and was limping after the incident. She was taken to the hospital, where doctors noted additional bruising and said she had a zygomatic arch fracture in her face.

After the assault, the victim called 911 and was hiding in the nearby boat access parking lot before she walked to a Northern Inn Hotel and Suites, where police first interviewed her, charges said. The victim was "very emotional," was crying and "appeared distraught."

Police set up a perimeter around the Hampton Inn and searched Kimbrough's hotel room, but he wasn't there. 

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office on Monday said he was arrested at the airport at about 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 28. Chief Deputy Julie Wyffels told Bring Me The News from what she knows, Kimbrough was not arrested at a gate. 

Details about Kimbrough's arrest were not included in the criminal complaint. 

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Willmar Police Department, Champlin Police Department, Golden Valley Police Department and MSP Airport police.

