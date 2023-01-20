Skip to main content
Charges: City employee shot unarmed boy, 16, after fight at recreation center

The victim has not been identified.

Leftover crime scene tape wrapped around a tree outside the Oxford Community Center at 270 Lexington Parkway, St. Paul. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News.

A city of St. Paul employee argued with a group of high schoolers outside the Oxford Community Center before he pulled out his gun, shot a 16-year-old boy in the head, and fled downtown on a bus Wednesday afternoon, according to criminal charges filed Friday. 

Prosecutors in Ramsey County on Friday charged Exavir D. Binford Jr., 26, of St. Paul, with one count of 2nd-degree attempted murder and one count of 1st-degree assault in connection with the shooting that left one teenager in critical condition. 

The longtime city employee had recently been promoted to his role overseeing operations at the community center's popular Jimmy Lee Recreational Center across from Central High School, according to statements from city officials and prosecutors. 

The incident has sent shockwaves through the Rondo neighborhood and broader community, with St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter on Thursday stating it'll be a long path forward to understand how something like this could've happened. 

"What happened yesterday is layers and layers of grief for our community on so many levels," he said Thursday, calling on state lawmakers to take up gun reform measures. 

According to the criminal complaint, the recreation center doors were locked the afternoon of the shooting because employees were concerned about a spill-over of altercations from Central High School. 

Binford had ordered some students to leave the recreation center after a large fight between a group of girls prompted a police response that day, charges state. A call from the high school also warned staff there might be trouble.

According to the charges, Binford allegedly became upset when another employee undermined his authority and allowed a girl who remained in the recreation center to let someone else inside. 

Binford allegedly told investigators he got "fed up" and clocked out, charges state. As he was leaving, he heard the girl talking to her friends about him and told her to "shut the f*** up." 

The victim then "intervened" and Binford began arguing with him and another boy. Neither of the teens had weapons, but Binford said he felt threatened by them because of past behavior. 

At one point, another recreation center employee got into the middle of the argument. 

Binford told the teens he'd be at the bus stop "if they wanted to do something to him," charges state. As Binford walked away, one of the teens allegedly blocked his path. 

Binford shoved the boy back, causing the victim and the other teen to "jump" Binford, taking him to the ground in a physical fight. 

In the moments afterwards, Binford allegedly pulled out a pistol and fired one shot while there was a car between him and the teens.

He later told investigators he peeked around the car, saw the victim and fled. 

"When asked why he shot [the victim] when they were all just standing there, Binford had no explanation and said it was just in the moment and he was sorry," charges state. "Binford admitted he could have done something differently." 

"Binford said they made his job hard, and he just wanted to come to work every day," charges continue. "Binford said it was not intentional — he didn't come to work with the intent to harm someone." 

After the shooting, Binford called his mother to pick him up and said he did something bad. "I think I killed someone," he allegedly said. His mother drove him back home, where he was arrested. 

Binford was issued a permit to carry a firearm in September. 

Charges: City employee shot unarmed boy, 16, after fight at recreation center

