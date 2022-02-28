Charges: Coon Rapids man killed his neighbor, fled to Nevada

A 42-year-old Coon Rapids man has been arrested in Nevada, accused of killing his 62-year-old neighbor.

John Joseph Hare, 42, of Coon Rapids, is charged with second-degree intentional murder in Anoka County in the death of 62-year-old David Charles Nelson of Coon Rapids.

Hare was arrested in Nevada and is awaiting extradition back to Minnesota, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said in a news release on Monday.

“These violent and tragic situations force us to pause and reflect on the delicate nature of life as we mourn for the loss for this family. Our protectors will always put forth incredible efforts to fight for the victims and to bring the suspects to justice” said Anoka County Sheriff James Stuart.

According to the criminal complaint, Coon Rapids police and the Anoka County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a suspicious death at a home at 10150 Wintergreen St. NW in Coon Rapids at 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 23.

Nelson's family members told authorities they hadn't heard from him for some time and went to his home to check on him. They found him laying on the floor with blood around his body, charges said.

Police noted Nelson was dead and had "significant head trauma," as well as lacerations on his body and his throat had been slashed deeply. There was also blood splatter in "numerous" areas of the home.

Near his body, police found a bloody hammer and two cell phones — one that belonged to Nelson and the other that was registered to Hare, the complaint states.

The medical examiner's office said Nelson had been dead for at least 24 hours.

Hare's cellphone had a "strange text message" from an ex-girlfriend that appeared to reference Nelson's death, charges said. Police also spoke with the mother of Hare's child, who said at about 3 p.m. on Feb. 21, she picked Hare up in the area near Nelson's home, noting he appeared distraught and made several statements about a death.

Police searched Hare's home, which is a few houses down from Nelson's home, where they recovered wet, freshly washed clothes that "smelled strongly of bleach," the complaint states. They also found drops of blood in the snow leading to Hare's door and blood smear on a light switch.

Hare's ex-girlfriend told police at about 10:12 p.m. on Feb. 20, he contacted her saying he needed help at Nelson's home, the complaint says. She went to the home just before 11 p.m. that night, where she saw Nelson lying on the floor covered in blood but he was still alive. Hare, shirtless, was standing nearby covered in blood.

The ex-girlfriend remembers Hare saying he made a comment about Nelson trying to kill himself and then Nelson said, "No I didn't, you kicked my ass," charges said. She then got Nelson a glass of water and left the home, fearing what Hare may do to her.

Hare had a second cellphone, which police tracked to Nye County, Nevada. He has "significant ties to the area," including a brother who lives there.

A warrant was issued for Hare's arrest in Nevada on Feb. 25, 2022, court records show.

The criminal complaint does not provide a motive, with the Anoka County Sheriff's Office saying the incident remains under investigation and it would provide no additional information.