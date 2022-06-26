Skip to main content
Charges: Cop feared for his life during struggle for gun with suspect

Charges: Cop feared for his life during struggle for gun with suspect

Allen Denzel Oliver-Hall has been charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

Ramsey County Jail

Allen Denzel Oliver-Hall has been charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

A St. Paul man has been charged after he pointed a gun at an officer during a domestic call.

According to the criminal complaint, Allen Denzel Oliver-Hall, 27, has been charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon after the Tuesday incident.

At around 3:20 p.m., a St. Paul police officer was called to the 1500 block of Timberlake Road in St. Paul for an incident involving a custody exchange. Oliver-Hall and his girlfriend had reportedly gotten into an argument after he began damaging things in the apartment while drunk.

Oliver-Hall barricaded the door while his girlfriend was out so she’d be unable to get back inside. His girlfriend and her aunt asked the officer to help them get back into the apartment and make sure it was safe.

The officer knocked on the door and announced himself. He was met by Oliver-Hall, who let him inside. Oliver-Hall told the officer he did not live in the apartment and was just visiting. The officer reported that he believed Oliver-Hall was still drunk, according to the criminal complaint. 

The situation grew tense when Oliver-Hall allegedly repeatedly asked the officer to turn his back for a few seconds. That's when the officer spotted a gun, and a struggle ensued. The criminal complaint states: 

Oliver-Hall repeatedly and desperately said he would leave if Officer Heroux turned his back for a few seconds. Officer Heroux thought Oliver-Hall was trying to distract him, and he thought Oliver-Hall was trying to conceal contraband. Officer Heroux asked dispatch for another squad to respond.

Officer Heroux scanned the area and he saw the back end of a handgun sticking out between Oliver-Hall’s legs. Officer Heroux realized he was in a life-threatening situation, and he decided to grab Oliver-Hall while ordering Oliver-Hall to keep his hands up. Oliver-Hall grabbed the handgun and drew it to within inches of Officer Heroux’s face. Officer Heroux grabbed the gun’s barrel and pushed it away from his face. Officer Heroux tackled Oliver-Hall, and they landed on the couch. Oliver-Hall had his finger near the gun’s trigger, and Oliver-Hall yelled, “The gun is loaded!” Officer Heroux felt the gun was about to be fired as he fought to keep it pointed away from him. Officer Heroux turned his head and closed his eyes anticipating the gunshot. The gun did not fire. Officer Heroux continued to force the gun away from him using all his strength – he believed that Oliver-Hall would shoot him if he got control of the gun. Oliver-Hall refused to let the gun go when ordered to do so. Officer Heroux was finally able to wrest the gun from Oliver-Hall, and he threw it across the living room floor.

Officer Heroux aired that he was fighting with a person who had a gun. Officer Heroux continued to wrestle with Oliver-Hall to prevent Oliver-Hall from getting the gun again. Oliver-Hall tried to get to his feet. Officer Heroux used his body weight to hold Oliver-Hall down on the couch. Another officer eventually arrived, and Oliver-Hall was placed in handcuffs. 

The gun, which was loaded, had been stolen from Georgia. Oliver-Hall’s previous felony convictions prevented him from legally possessing a gun. 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-06-25 at 7.55.28 PM
MN News

Charges: Cop feared for his life during struggle for gun with suspect

Allen Denzel Oliver-Hall has been charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

Burnsville, Minnesota - May 2019 (2)
MN News

Shootout near Erik's Bike Shop, Lunds & Byerlys in Burnsville

Police say youths were shooting at each other on Saturday afternoon.

minnesota river
MN News

Fishermen find body floating in Minnesota River in Shakopee

The body was found upstream from Minnesota River Heritage Park.

ambulance
MN News

Minneapolis man dies after crash leaves him pinned under vehicle

Clemente Garcia, 20, died Wednesday morning.

Minneapolis police
MN News

19-year-old gunned down marks 43rd homicide in Minneapolis this year

The victim's identity has not been released.

Screen Shot 2022-06-25 at 11.01.17 AM
MN News

Woman breaks free after being kidnapped and taken to Brooklyn Park

The woman was taken by force as she arrived at her work in Plymouth.

abortion, planned parenthood
WI News

Planned Parenthood suspends abortion services in WI due to 173-year-old law

A battle in the courts is likely coming.

image
Minnesota Life

How the fastest animal on the planet returned to MN after local extinction

The fastest animal on Earth had once vanished from Minnesota and Wisconsin.

image
Minnesota Life

St. Paul's new 'skate trail' brings non-traditional park to life

Gateway Park is the first of four parks to open in the Highland Bridge redevelopment.

FWDqyh6UEAENgIG
MN Weather

80 mph winds, large hail possible with severe storms in MN

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for much of the state until 3 a.m. Saturday.

290376311_5009722282489162_198055240351933487_n
MN News

30 people evacuated as flooding hammers small town

It's assumed that at least eight inches of rain fell in Randall, with more heavy rain expected Friday night into Saturday morning.

Intersection in Rochester.
MN News

Boy dies in motorcycle crash in Rochester

Police are investigating as of Friday afternoon.

Related

Screen Shot 2020-05-29 at 6.43.18 AM
MN News

Charges: St. Paul man tried to gun down cops during Minneapolis riots

The 27-year-old has been charged with eight felonies.

FLickr - crime scene tape do not crozz
MN News

Shooting near Highland Park area of St. Paul injures 3

No arrests have been announced in connection to the shooting.

Screen Shot 2022-06-01 at 2.42.23 PM
MN News

Man robbed of his puppy by shotgun-wielding suspects in St. Paul

The victim said two men, one with a shotgun pointed to his face, stole his dog.

MN News

Here's the guy charged with torching a St. Paul cop car

Brian Lee Liston is facing two felony charges.

police lights
MN News

Charge: Minneapolis man says he doesn't know why he killed his brother

Fong Vang, 40, is charged with second-degree manslaughter.

Sumaree Boose
MN News

Charges detail struggle that led to St. Cloud cop being shot in hand

An 18-year-old has been charged with first-degree assault of a peace officer.

st paul police cook ave homicide - twitter - nov. 10 2021
MN News

St. Paul man charged with murder for gruesome killing of his mother

The charges say officers arrived to the scene and found the suspect covered in blood.

Dane Michael VanderVoort
MN News

Charges: Man bit cop's head, threatened to take 'everyone to hell'

The suspect has been charged with nine felonies.