Charges: Daughter admits to squeezing mom 'like a python,' killing her

A woman from Scott County accused of killing her mom told police she "squeezed" her "like a python" before she died, charges say.

Cassandra Anne DuSold, who turns 34 on Wednesday, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of her 69-year-old mother, Dorothy DuSold, last week at their home on Livery Lane in New Market Township.

Dorothy DuSold was declared brain dead on Jan. 22 and was taken off life support that day, charges said.

According to the criminal complaint:

Cassandra DuSold called 911 to report her mom wasn't breathing, with Scott County deputies responding to their home at 12:25 p.m. on Jan. 19. When deputies arrived, the Elko New Market Fire Department was providing aid to Dorothy DuSold, who was on the floor near the bed. She didn't have a pulse. Cassandra DuSold initially told deputies she and her mom were eating breakfast and watching a movie in the bedroom. She went to the kitchen and then heard a thud. When she got back to the room, her mom was on the floor and she called 911. Dorothy DuSold had "significant bruising" around her eyes, scratches on her nose and upper left chest and faint bruising on her shoulder. She also had blood coming out of her ears and blood behind her head. She was taken to Fairview Ridges Hospital in Burnsville. Deputies spoke again with Cassandra DuSold, who admitted she hadn't been honest and stated her mom attacked her, showing scratches on her bicep. She said only part of the story she'd told was true, noting, "I'm the thud." She told deputies her mom attacked her, so she put her mother in a chokehold, at which point her mom "met her with claws." Cassandra DuSold said she then put her right arm around her mom's neck in a "V" shape and then did the same with her left arm, then she "squeezed like a python so hard that it made her ribs hurt." They both then fell to the ground, making a loud thud sound. She then realized her mom was bleeding and realized what she was doing, so she called 911. She told deputies she feels bad about what happened, saying: "It's not right what transpired, it's not right at all." She added she feels "f****** terrible" about what happened and "fully knows right from wrong." Cassandra DuSold was arrested at their home on Jan. 19 and booked into Scott County Jail. At the hospital, Dorothy DuSold was placed on a ventilator and was listed in critical condition. Doctors found she was brain dead and she was taken off life support at 10:15 a.m. on Jan. 22.

Cassandra DuSold had a hearing on Jan. 24, where her bail was set at $1 million with conditions. She will make her first court appearance on Jan. 28, court records show.

According to Dorothy DuSold's obituary, she is survived by her husband, Doug DuSold, who is the vice-chair on the New Market Township Board of Supervisors, as well as her daughter, a son, and three grandsons.

"Dorothy was an accomplished musician, playing piano and flute, as well as writing and recording her own music. Recently she joined the Twin Cities Tango Collective orchestra. Dorothy and Doug spent many happy years perfecting their Argentine Tango dance technique," the obituary said.

She was also an avid gardener and loved puzzles and games, with the obituary noting she'll be remembered for her "keen intellect, vivacious presence and her fiercely competitive nature."

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.