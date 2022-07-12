Charges: Delta employee recorded man in MSP Airport bathroom stall

A 26-year-old Delta Airlines employee at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is accused of using his cell phone to record a man inside an airport bathroom stall earlier this year.

On Monday, prosecutors in Hennepin County charged Jacob Robert Budzinski Block, of Medford, Wisconsin, with one count of interference with privacy.

According to the criminal charges, the investigation began on April 11 when a man told police he'd been seated on the toilet in the men's bathroom at Gate G6 of Terminal 1 when he saw an iPhone placed under the stall with the camera pointing up at him.

When he exited the stall, the man told police, he confronted Block about taking a photo of him. Block then showed the man the photo section of Delta-issued work phone.

When police met Block, he denied having any other phone in his possession, but officers could see the outline of another phone in his pants pocket.

Block's hands were trembling when he took out the phone, according to charges, and he quickly scrolled over the images. Officers then seized the phone to prevent Block from deleting possible evidence, charges state.

Later in an interview, Block allegedly admitted to videotaping the man in the restroom and said he'd been "participating in this behavior for a long time."