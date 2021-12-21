Charges: Divorce attorney sexually assaulted woman who had hired him

A Minnesota attorney is accused of sexually assaulting a client in his office while representing her during divorce proceedings.

Jesse Powell was charged Monday with one count of third-degree criminal sexual contact and four additional counts of fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct, according to court documents. The criminal complaint is centered around allegations from one woman, who had hired Powell starting in February of 2021 as her divorce attorney.

The 32-year-old has a law office, Powell Law, PLLC, in Grand Rapids, Minnesota. His home city is listed as Bigfork.

According to the criminal charges, the victim said over the course of about six months, Powell made inappropriate comments toward her, touched her without consent and on one occasion raped her in his law office.

An investigator assigned to the case said he confirmed the victim's accounts with people she'd previously told, including coworkers and her current lawyer.

The charges include additional allegations from another woman, who said Powell made inappropriate sexual comments about her body and touched her after she'd hired him in September of 2020. Powell previously served as assistant county attorney in Itasca County and was suspended for five days after female coworkers reported he'd made inappropriate comments toward them, the charges state.

A complaint summons was filed against Powell Monday. He has not made a court appearance, nor are any currently scheduled. The case is being prosecuted by the Pine County Attorney's Office.

A search on Minnesota Lawyers Professional Responsibility Board shows no public disciplinary decisions on Powell's record.

Bring Me The News has reached out to Powell for comment.

What the charges say

According to the charges: