Charges: Driver killed woman while speeding away from I-94 crash

A St. Paul man behind the wheel of a BMW hit a vehicle, sped through a north Minneapolis intersection, and fatally struck a 21-year-old woman, according to charges.

Tiwan Darnell Puller, 31, has been charged with one count of criminal vehicular homicide, causing a collision and leaving the scene for the Wednesday incident that killed 21-year-old Alexandra Joyce Renee Perkins, of Hopkins.

According to the criminal complaint, Puller was driving the BMW southbound on I-94 in Minneapolis when he rear-ended a Volkswagen at about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

He fled the scene, driving at speeds around 80 mph, before pulling onto West Broadway Avenue.

He allegedly sped through an amber light at the intersection and hit Perkins, who was standing at the intersection. Puller continued driving, eventually hitting a concrete barrier and a metal guardrail.

At no point did Puller call 911, according to the complaint.

When law enforcement arrived at the scene, Puller told a Minnesota State Trooper: "I f***** up, sir. I hit somebody, she is over there and I think she is dead." He also admitted to hitting the Volkswagen on I-94 and fleeing the scene. Puller said when he hit the woman, she "went high in the sky."

During the interaction with the trooper, the complaint alleges that Puller smelled of marijuana and alcohol. Puller's speech was also noted to be slurred, his eyes were bloodshot and watery and he was having trouble verbalizing complete thoughts.

According to court documents, Puller's license is revoked and he has past convictions for speeding, illegal overtaking, and hit-and-run causing property damage.

After he was placed under arrest, authorities found a large bag of marijuana inside the BMW Puller was driving.

Puller was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for a blood draw. The results of that are pending at this time.

Puller is in custody at the Hennepin County Jail. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison. He made his first court appearance Friday afternoon.