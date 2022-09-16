Charges: Driver killed woman while speeding away from I-94 crash

Skip to main content
Charges: Driver killed woman, 21, while speeding away from I-94 crash

Charges: Driver killed woman, 21, while speeding away from I-94 crash

The man faces up to 10 years in prison if he's convicted.

Hennepin County Jail

The man faces up to 10 years in prison if he's convicted.

A St. Paul man behind the wheel of a BMW hit a vehicle, sped through a north Minneapolis intersection, and fatally struck a 21-year-old woman, according to charges.

Tiwan Darnell Puller, 31, has been charged with one count of criminal vehicular homicide, causing a collision and leaving the scene for the Wednesday incident that killed 21-year-old Alexandra Joyce Renee Perkins, of Hopkins.

According to the criminal complaint, Puller was driving the BMW southbound on I-94 in Minneapolis when he rear-ended a Volkswagen at about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

He fled the scene, driving at speeds around 80 mph, before pulling onto West Broadway Avenue.

He allegedly sped through an amber light at the intersection and hit Perkins, who was standing at the intersection. Puller continued driving, eventually hitting a concrete barrier and a metal guardrail. 

At no point did Puller call 911, according to the complaint.

When law enforcement arrived at the scene, Puller told a Minnesota State Trooper: "I f***** up, sir. I hit somebody, she is over there and I think she is dead." He also admitted to hitting the Volkswagen on I-94 and fleeing the scene. Puller said when he hit the woman, she "went high in the sky."

During the interaction with the trooper, the complaint alleges that Puller smelled of marijuana and alcohol. Puller's speech was also noted to be slurred, his eyes were bloodshot and watery and he was having trouble verbalizing complete thoughts.

According to court documents, Puller's license is revoked and he has past convictions for speeding, illegal overtaking, and hit-and-run causing property damage.

After he was placed under arrest, authorities found a large bag of marijuana inside the BMW Puller was driving. 

Puller was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for a blood draw. The results of that are pending at this time.

Puller is in custody at the Hennepin County Jail. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison. He made his first court appearance Friday afternoon.

Next Up

TiwanPullerHCJMugshot
MN News

Charges: Driver killed woman while speeding away from I-94 crash

The man faces up to 10 years in prison if he's convicted.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Brooklyn Center PD responds to 'spin outs', chaotic scene as suspects flee

The fleeing suspects crashed and fled on foot.

U of M police
MN News

Alert after suspect takes picture of victim using toilet on U of M campus

A description of the suspect was provided by the campus police.

police lights
MN News

Shelter in place order due to shooting in Mankato

The Mayo Health Clinic System in Mankato was on lockdown Friday morning.

clean energy solar panels
MN News

Path cleared for Xcel Energy to build state's largest solar plant in Becker

The solar plant will replace the electricity generated at the retiring Sherco coal plant.

NDFootballPlayer49YO
MN Sports

Wahpeton student, 49, makes national headlines as football defensive lineman

Ray Ruschel is a business management student at the North Dakota State Colleges of Science.

Screen Shot 2022-06-25 at 11.01.17 AM
MN News

2 Brooklyn Park schools went on lockdown Thursday due to nearby shooting

A shooting just before 12:20 p.m. caused Park Center High School and Brooklyn Middle School to go on lockdown.

image
MN Property

Gallery: Rare 'hobbit home' for sale in River Falls, Wisconsin

There's a new opportunity for eco-buyers in Wisconsin.

bicycle-557046_1280
MN News

Bicyclist, 40, killed in collision with car driver in Winona

The crash occurred at the intersection of Highway 61 and Vila Street.

Screen Shot 2022-09-16 at 7.46.52 AM
MN Food & Drink

Japanese restaurant Kyatchi closes its St. Paul location

Its Minneapolis location is still operational.

Screen Shot 2022-09-16 at 6.47.13 AM
MN News

Man arrested after person found dead at home in Ogilvie

Police say the victim died from 'obvious homicidal violence.'

coronavirus, doctor, nurse, covid-19
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Sept. 13

The latest data from MDH.

Related

Screen Shot 2022-09-09 at 11.15.22 AM
MN News

Road rage charges: Man shot at car 'to scare' driver on I-94

The other driver said he flipped off the man, prompting him to fire a gun at him.

Christopher Keyes
MN News

Prolific speeder charged in crash that killed woman, 75, in Plymouth

The man has seven speeding tickets dating back to 2019.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Charges: Man fatally shot person who slapped him during argument

Dedric Maurice Willis, 26, has been charged with second-degree murder.

State Patrol
MN News

Charges: Bus driver drunk while bringing 35 boys to YMCA camp

An open 1.75-liter container of Fireball whiskey was found in the driver's backpack.

Pixabay laptop keyboard phone dark
MN News

Charges: Duluth man had hundreds of child porn images, videos

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children found nearly 330 images on the man's electronic devices.

Hakeem Muhammad
MN News

Minnesota murder suspect charged for crash that killed 6-year-old

Hakeem Waheed Muhammad, 28, faces multiple charges for two separate cases.

Michael Miller
MN News

Charges: Drunk driver killed former chair of Hibbing Chamber of Commerce

Michael Miller's blood-alcohol content was nearly three times the legal limit at the time of the crash.

Screen Shot 2021-08-16 at 4.58.09 PM
MN News

Driver arrested 4 months after crash that killed Abigail Anderson

The driver had methamphetamine and other drugs in her system.