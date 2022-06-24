Charges: Driver had just left local bar before deadly Shakopee crash

Skip to main content
Witnesses said they were unable to help the 19-year-old Eden Prairie man who died in the crash after becoming trapped.

Jacob Austin Lederer. Courtesy of Scott County Jail.

Prosecutors in Scott County say a Hopkins man had been drinking at a local bar before he sped through an intersection in Shakopee late Tuesday, causing a fiery crash that killed a 19-year-old driver. 

Jacob Austin Lederer, 26, allegedly admitted to consuming several alcoholic beverages at Turtle's Bar & Grill in downtown Shakopee immediately before the crash. 

Lederer now faces two counts of criminal vehicular homicide in Scott County District Court. Charlie M. Alleman, of Eden Prairie, died at the scene. 

According to court documents, a witness told investigators she believed Lederer had been driving at speeds around 90 mph before the crash, which occurred just before midnight. 

The witness, who momentarily lost sight of Lederer's black SUV on County Road 101, rounded the curve to find the T-bone crash at the Valley Park Drive intersection. 

Witnesses cut Lederer's seatbelt and helped him out of his vehicle as it began to smoke, according to charges. Alleman's vehicle was "exploding" and on fire, witnesses said, and no one was able to help him. 

Alleman was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Later at the hospital, Lederer told investigators he'd been drinking at Turtle's before the crash, according to charges. A preliminarily breath test measured his blood alcohol concentration at .13. 

