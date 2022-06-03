Skip to main content
Charges: Driver hit pedestrian moments after causing scene at Taco Bell

Prosecutors say the pedestrian is not expected to survive.

A 59-year-old Brooklyn Center woman is accused of striking a pedestrian in a hit-and-run crash on Wednesday afternoon, moments after causing a scene at a Taco Bell drive-thru. 

Prosecutors in Hennepin County charged Tammy Renae Olson with one count of criminal vehicular operation on Friday — authorities say the woman struck by Olson is not expected to survive. 

Officers responded to the scene on Xerxes Avenue near Bass Lake Road in Brooklyn Center shortly after 3 p.m., according to charges. 

Witnesses said a black Audi sedan struck a pedestrian crossing the road and "immediately drove away." 

Another witness said he'd been in the nearby Taco Bell drive-thru moments before the crash and the woman driving the Audi had been yelling at him for not moving through the drive-thru lane fast enough. 

He noted the woman's license plate and then watched as she drove off, struck a pedestrian, and drove away. 

Later that evening, police spoke to Olson at her house. She smelled of alcohol, charges state, and admitted she'd been drinking before the crash. 

She said a woman "ran out in front of her car" when she exited the restaurant parking lot. She knew she'd been involved in a crash, she admitted, but did not stop and drove straight home. 

Police noted front-end damage on Olson's vehicle and arrested her. 

