October 14, 2021
Charges: Driver ran red light, crashed into woman on mobility scooter then fled

Google

Publish date:

Charges: Driver ran red light, crashed into woman on mobility scooter then fled

The woman, who had the right of way, was thrown from the scooter and died.
Author:

A Minneapolis man is accused of running a red light when he crashed his Jeep into a woman on a motorized scooter, killing her.

Cameron Bendson, 21, was charged in Hennepin County Thursday with one count of criminal vehicular homicide in connection with Monday's fatal hit-and-run. The crash happened around 2:25 p.m. that day, at the intersection of West Broadway and Aldrich Avenue North in Minneapolis. 

When officers arrived to the scene, they found the victim "sprawled" in the middle of the intersection with the scooter itself destroyed, its debris littering the area. The woman, who has not been publicly identified by authorities, was taken to North Memorial Hospital, where she died.

The vehicle — a white Jeep Grand Cherokee, bystanders said — kept going without stopping, leaving the scene down Broadway, according to the complaint.

According to the charges, investigators used witness descriptions of the suspect vehicle and driver, coupled with vehicle ownership records and surveillance video, to identify Bendson. One day before the crash, authorities had received a call about Bendson driving a white Jeep while suspected to be under the influence, the charges state.

Around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday, state troopers found the Jeep in question on Highway 100 in Brooklyn Park. It had crashed into the median, and its interior had been set ablaze, the charges say. Around noon that day, Bendson was located in an alley behind a St. Anthony business, and was in a stolen vehicle when police arrived, according to the complaint.

Officers arrested Bendson, who was booked into Hennepin County Jail just after 2:30 p.m.

Surveillance video shows the entirety of the crash, according to the charges, with the westbound Jeep running a red light and crashing into the woman on the mobility scooter as she attempted to cross West Broadway with a green light.

Bendson's first court appearance is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Next Up

718 W Broadway Ave, Minneapolis, Minnesota - July 2019
MN News

Charges: Driver ran red light, crashed into woman on mobility scooter

The woman, who had the right of way, was thrown from the scooter and died.

covid-19
MN Coronavirus

Weekly COVID case rate rises in 73 counties

The highest case rates remain in greater Minnesota.

midwest rail
Travel

Twin Cities plays key role in new Midwest rail plan

The 40-year plan would mean 24 trips daily between the Twin Cities and Chicago.

bemidji minnesota
Travel

Would you move to Bemidji for $2,500? More than 20 have so far.

The city is running a program that will pay people $2,500 to relocate there.

Flickr - child teenager school mask covid - Jill Carlson
MN Coronavirus

More than 2,300 new COVID-19 cases among MN school students, staff

That's a slight decline compared to last week.

minnesota zoo gladys owl 2 CROP
Minnesota Life

Escaped owl Gladys dies after being found injured

The Eurasian eagle-owl flew off from Minnesota Zoo staffers on Oct. 1.

Best Buy - jjbers, Flickr
MN Shopping

Best Buy brings back early Black Friday deals

A 4-day sale featuring "hundreds" of Black Friday offers starts next week.

Gary Paulsen - YouTube screengrab
TV, Movies and The Arts

'Hatchet' author, Minnesota native Gary Paulsen dies

His final novel will be published early next year.

UnitedHealth Group
MN Business

UnitedHealth Group posts quarterly profits of $4.1 billion

The Minnetonka-based health insurance giant is Minnesota's most valuable company.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, October 14

The latest data from MDH.

Minnesota DNR via the Science Museum of Minnesota
Minnesota Life

Invasive algae called 'rock-snot' discovered in several NE Minnesota streams

Scientists are investigating the impact the algae may have on the waterways.

Dalvin Cook
MN Vikings

Matthew Coller: Vikings feel really close and really far away

Matthew Coller's work can be found daily at Purple Insider.

Related

718 W Broadway Ave, Minneapolis, Minnesota - July 2019
MN News

SUV driver kills woman on mobility scooter, flees scene

The white SUV involved in the hit-and-run "will have significant damage to the front," according to police.

Screen Shot 2020-06-10 at 8.59.11 AM
MN News

Charges: Driver caused fatal crash after running red light at speed

The crash killed one driver, a man from Coon Rapids.

718 W Broadway Ave, Minneapolis, Minnesota - July 2019
MN News

Suspect arrested in hit-and-run that killed woman on mobility scooter

Minneapolis police thanked the public for their help with this case.

Screen Shot 2020-03-20 at 8.08.07 AM
MN News

State Patrol: Victim of fatal crash on Hwy. 61 ran red light

The crash happened early Friday morning.

ambulance
MN News

Minnesota woman killed, 6 others injured in crash near Willmar

The woman who died was 83 years old.

liberty's red wing crash
MN News

Charges: Man was drunk when he crashed into historic Red Wing restaurant

The historic building is condemned due to structural damage, police say.

ambulance
MN News

Woman dies after driver crashes into parked vehicles in Minneapolis

The woman was fatally ejected in the crash, police said.

stop sign
MN News

Charges: Driver in fatal hit-and-run was drunk, ran stop sign

Henry Lee Brown was charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide.