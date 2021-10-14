Charges: Driver ran red light, crashed into woman on mobility scooter

A Minneapolis man is accused of running a red light when he crashed his Jeep into a woman on a motorized scooter, killing her.

Cameron Bendson, 21, was charged in Hennepin County Thursday with one count of criminal vehicular homicide in connection with Monday's fatal hit-and-run. The crash happened around 2:25 p.m. that day, at the intersection of West Broadway and Aldrich Avenue North in Minneapolis.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found the victim "sprawled" in the middle of the intersection with the scooter itself destroyed, its debris littering the area. The woman, who has not been publicly identified by authorities, was taken to North Memorial Hospital, where she died.

The vehicle — a white Jeep Grand Cherokee, bystanders said — kept going without stopping, leaving the scene down Broadway, according to the complaint.

According to the charges, investigators used witness descriptions of the suspect vehicle and driver, coupled with vehicle ownership records and surveillance video, to identify Bendson. One day before the crash, authorities had received a call about Bendson driving a white Jeep while suspected to be under the influence, the charges state.

Around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday, state troopers found the Jeep in question on Highway 100 in Brooklyn Park. It had crashed into the median, and its interior had been set ablaze, the charges say. Around noon that day, Bendson was located in an alley behind a St. Anthony business, and was in a stolen vehicle when police arrived, according to the complaint.

Officers arrested Bendson, who was booked into Hennepin County Jail just after 2:30 p.m.

Surveillance video shows the entirety of the crash, according to the charges, with the westbound Jeep running a red light and crashing into the woman on the mobility scooter as she attempted to cross West Broadway with a green light.

Bendson's first court appearance is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Friday.