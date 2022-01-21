Charges: Driver threw 'large rocks' at police car during highway chase

Skip to main content
Charges: Driver threw 'large rocks' at squad car during police chase on Twin Cities highway

Charges: Driver threw 'large rocks' at squad car during police chase on Twin Cities highway

Authorities say the suspect had used methamphetamine earlier in the day.

Edward Kimmel, Flickr

Authorities say the suspect had used methamphetamine earlier in the day.

A suspect trying to flee police threw "large rocks" out of the car window as an officer pursued him on a Twin Cities highway, authorities say.

David Narow, 42, was charged Wednesday in connection with the high-speed chase that occurred two nights prior. The incident started around 8:40 p.m. Monday in Stillwater, when one of the city's police officers was called to a local business because a man was said to be threatening people.

According to the charges:

The Stillwater police officer found the suspect, later identified as Narow, in a vehicle that had stopped in a nearby parking lot. The officer turned on his lights and got behind the suspect's car, at which point Narow started "swearing profusely" and yelling at the officer, who also noted signs of impairment.

Without warning, Narow put his car in drive and sped off, eventually turning westbound on to Highway 36 from Washington Avenue, with the officer in pursuit.

As they passed the Manning Avenue exit, the officer saw two "large rocks" get thrown out of the window of Narow's vehicle. One hit the squad car's light bar, the other impacted the driver's side. 

Narow continued into Ramsey County and other agencies ultimately joined the chase, which hit 85-115 mph at times. 

The Stillwater officer ultimately used a PIT maneuver to stop Narow's vehicle, which spun out into a snow bank. 

Narow, in his sock, had a glass pipe with white residue on it, and a drug recognition expert determined he was under the influence of a stimulant. Narow also admitted to authorities he had used methamphetamine that morning, but refused to comply with a blood test. 

Narow, from White Bear Lake, made two court appearances earlier this week. An omnibus hearing is set for March 23. He was granted a public defender and conditionally released, including no alcohol or substance use.

Next Up

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Charges: Driver threw 'large rocks' at police car during highway chase

Authorities say the suspect had used methamphetamine earlier in the day.

covid, coronavirus
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, January 21

Hospitalizations dipped from 1,629 Jan. 19 to 1,571 on Jan. 20.

minneapolis police
MN News

Shooting near University of Minnesota kills 1, injures 2

The victims were all in a parked car when the shooting happened, police said.

louie anderson
TV, Movies and The Arts

St. Paul native, comedian Louie Anderson dead at 68

He died of complications with cancer.

canada bodies found 2
MN News

Florida man charged with human smuggling after 4 die, 5 rescued near border

A baby and an teenage boy were among those who were found dead feet from the U.S. border.

Screen Shot 2022-01-21 at 8.42.40 AM
MN News

Man shot while driving on I-394 in St. Louis Park

The driver and his bullet-riddled SUV wound up outside the DoubleTree hotel in St. Louis Park.

Mall of America
MN Shopping

Mall of America to celebrate 30 years with events, giveaways throughout 2022

The festivities will kick off Friday with a '90s-themed drag show.

Screen Shot 2022-01-21 at 7.29.00 AM
MN News

Victim of 1994 Michigan cold case murder ID'd as missing Minnesotan

Shelley Rae Kephart went missing from Hennepin County more than 28 years ago.

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Coller: Did the Vikings wait too long to fire Zimmer, Spielman?

This wasn’t just ugly. This was ugly, ugly.

walz flanagan lorie shaull flickr
MN News

Gov. proposes 'Walz Checks' for most Minnesotans

The governor wants to use $700 million of the state's surplus to fund the payments.

Hutch crash booking photo
MN News

Walz, Flanagan call on Hennepin Co. sheriff to resign

"I would say that it is time for him to resign," the Lt. Gov. said.

line 3 enbridge portage lake hubbard county mn tony webster flickr
MN News

Months after missing deadline, Enbridge says Line 3 aquifer breach is fixed

The company told Bring Me The News it "successfully stopped the flow of groundwater" at the site.

Related

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Suspect steals unlocked squad car, leads officers on miles-long chase

The suspect also brandished a shotgun from the stolen vehicle out the window.

c freitag - otter tail co jail - crop
MN News

Man who killed high school sweethearts while fleeing police sentenced

"What have I done?" the suspect allegedly uttered after causing the fatal crash.

police lights
MN News

Hammer attack suspect flees police, 100 mph chase ends in violent crash

The victim and suspect were both in the hospital with serious injuries Thursday.

tony webster light rail green line flickr
MN News

Man charged in light rail knife attack and police squad arson

The separate incidents happened days apart, with the suspect now charged in both cases.

grass fire
MN News

High-speed chase ends with stolen SUV sparking swamp fire

The conclusion of the high-speed chase sparked a swamp fire.

Police lights
MN News

83-year-old artist hit in head with hammer in surprise attack

The assault sent the victim to the ICU, and a suspect now faces charges.

Pixabay - police lights, tape
MN News

Charges: Man threw accelerant at girlfriend, lit her on fire with butane torch

The two had been arguing after he referred to her by another woman's name, the charges allege.

State Patrol
MN News

Charges: Driver crashes stolen car, killing passenger

Charges say the driver led state troopers on a chase in a stolen vehicle prior to crashing.