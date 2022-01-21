Charges: Driver threw 'large rocks' at police car during highway chase

A suspect trying to flee police threw "large rocks" out of the car window as an officer pursued him on a Twin Cities highway, authorities say.

David Narow, 42, was charged Wednesday in connection with the high-speed chase that occurred two nights prior. The incident started around 8:40 p.m. Monday in Stillwater, when one of the city's police officers was called to a local business because a man was said to be threatening people.

According to the charges:

The Stillwater police officer found the suspect, later identified as Narow, in a vehicle that had stopped in a nearby parking lot. The officer turned on his lights and got behind the suspect's car, at which point Narow started "swearing profusely" and yelling at the officer, who also noted signs of impairment. Without warning, Narow put his car in drive and sped off, eventually turning westbound on to Highway 36 from Washington Avenue, with the officer in pursuit. As they passed the Manning Avenue exit, the officer saw two "large rocks" get thrown out of the window of Narow's vehicle. One hit the squad car's light bar, the other impacted the driver's side. Narow continued into Ramsey County and other agencies ultimately joined the chase, which hit 85-115 mph at times. The Stillwater officer ultimately used a PIT maneuver to stop Narow's vehicle, which spun out into a snow bank. Narow, in his sock, had a glass pipe with white residue on it, and a drug recognition expert determined he was under the influence of a stimulant. Narow also admitted to authorities he had used methamphetamine that morning, but refused to comply with a blood test.

Narow, from White Bear Lake, made two court appearances earlier this week. An omnibus hearing is set for March 23. He was granted a public defender and conditionally released, including no alcohol or substance use.