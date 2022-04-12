Charges: Driver used alcohol, drugs before crash that killed Lakeville teen

A 21-year-old Farmington man admitted to using drugs and alcohol before crashing his vehicle into a concrete pillar in Burnsville, killing one teenage passenger and critically injuring another, according to charges filed Tuesday.

Alejandro Jesus Saavedra faces one count of criminal vehicular homicide and one count of criminal vehicular operation in Dakota County District Court in connection with the April 9 crash that killed 16-year-old Sydney Kohner, a student of Lakeville North High School.

Kohner was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another teenage passenger, Carmen Braun, 15, of Rosemount, is critically injured. Braun sustained a brain bleed and multiple fractures, according to charges.

What the charges say:

The incident leading up to the crash began in the early morning hours of April 9 when police responded to a noise complaint at a local hotel.

An officer saw a man and two younger females running through the hotel parking lot, but then lost sight of the group, according to charges.

Moments later, a vehicle sped out of the parking lot and turned westbound on Fairview Drive.

With an officer following, the vehicle ran through a red light on Nicollet Avenue and made a sharp turn onto Grand Avenue at a high rate of speed, striking a curb.

The officer in pursuit lost sight of the vehicle as the driver accelerated northbound.

Soon after, police located the vehicle off the road on the south side of a USPS parking ramp. It appeared the vehicle had missed the turn, continued straight and crashed into a concrete pillar on the parking ramp.

On the way to the hospital, Saavedra told paramedics he'd used alcohol and marijuana prior to driving. Later on, he told police he'd also used cocaine at the hotel.

During a search warrant at the hotel, officers recovered alcohol, controlled substances, and drug paraphernalia.

"The original officer who saw the male and two teenage females running in the parking lot confirmed they were the same individuals involved in the fatal crash," charges state.

In a statement to officers, Saavedra said he'd been attempting to avoid police when he left the hotel.

If convicted of both charges, Saavedra faces up to 15 years in prison and $30,000 in fines.